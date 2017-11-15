New CSO, CISO appointments

The upper ranks of corporate security are seeing a high rate of change as companies try to adapt to the evolving threat landscape. Many companies are hiring a chief security officer (CSO) or chief information security officer (CISO) for the first time to support a deeper commitment to information security.

CSO’s Movers & Shakers is where you can keep up with new senior level security executive appointments and perhaps gain a little insight into hiring trends. If you have an announcement of your own that you would like us to include here, contact Michael Nadeau, senior editor.

November 14, 2017: New LookingGlass CSO Jeremy Haas and CRO Michael Taxay appointed to executive leadership team

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a provider of threat intelligence-driven security, has hired two cybersecurity professionals to join its executive leadership team: Michael Taxay as chief risk officer (CRO) and general counsel, and Jeremy Haas as CSO. They join the company to help prevent cyber attacks by operationalizing threat intelligence and delivering unified threat protection solutions to government organizations and corporate enterprises.

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Michael Taxay, LookingGlass CRO and general counsel

“I am enthusiastic about the impact that Mike and Jeremy will have on the company,” said LookingGlass CEO Chris Coleman in a press release. “LookingGlass is dedicated to leading and innovating the threat intelligence solutions market, and their additions will undoubtedly have a positive effect on the evolution of our portfolio and the organization at large.”

Taxay joins LookingGlass after a distinguished career in both the public and private sectors. He recently retired from the FBI Cyber Division as a member of the senior leadership team responsible for the Bureau’s counter-cyber intrusion program. Taxay previously served at the Department of Justice as acting director for Cyber Counterterrorism and Financial Enforcement, and as deputy chief of the Counterterrorism Section. At LookingGlass, Taxay will be responsible for the governance of significant risks impacting the company including strategic, reputational, and operational. He will also be the company’s primary legal advisor and serve as an industry thought leader.

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Jeremy Haas, LookingGlass CSO

Haas has spent the past 24 years at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and U.S. Air Force (USAF) supporting intelligence activities. Haas is a recognized cybersecurity expert, having served at the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence within the Directorate of Digital Innovation. There he led and participated in cyber operations, engineering and analysis activities in support of intelligence, counter intelligence, and covert activities. Haas will lead the company’s internal cybersecurity strategy and aid in the development of advanced threat detection and mitigation products.

November 14, 2017: Dave Parsons named CISO at Abacus Group

By joining this IT solutions provider for alternative investment firms, Parsons brings over 25 years of experience in the IT and security fields. He has worked for some of the largest financial services firms in the world, including Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Citibank, and Macquarie Bank.

“Cybersecurity is and will continue to be the most vital aspect of IT. Having someone of Dave’s caliber join our executive management team is a sign of our continued commitment to being a leader in our industry,” said Chris Grandi, CEO of Abacus Group in a press release.

Parsons will be responsible for the overall strategy and direction for security services at Abacus Group. “I am excited to join such an innovative company with a stellar reputation for service and look forward to working with the team on further enhancing their already extensive cybersecurity offering,” said Parsons in a press release.

Parsons has a master’s degree in information technology from Harvard University and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). He has extensive knowledge and expertise in developing and managing information security programs and policies against compliance and regulatory requirements.

November 13, 2017: Allan Alford joins Forcepoint as CISO

Alford will lead the global cyber security firm’s corporate security and governance program, including the implementation of the company’s internal user and data protection program for 2,700 employees worldwide. As Forcepoint’s CISO, he will play a key role in leading the compliance and certification efforts for the company’s security offerings and partners with engineering teams to drive best practices and real-world learnings into security product development. Alford reports to Meerah Rajavel, Forcepoint, chief information officer, and is based in the Austin, Texas headquarters.

Forcepoint Allan Alford, Forcepoint CISO

“The security industry is at an inflection point, where customers and vendors must partner to build solutions that can bring visibility to risky behavior or abnormal data usage as the means to stop headline-grabbing data breaches,” said Meerah Rajavel, CIO at Forcepoint in a press release. “Allan understands that a new paradigm must be applied to people, process and technology to adequately address these emerging security threats.”

With more than 25 years of IT and security experience, Alford joined Forcepoint from Pearson, where he was product and business information security officer. Prior to that, Alford held various IT and security positions at Polycom, where he built and managed the product security program and served most recently as CISO.

“The human point is an exciting frontier that presents both potential for business value and risk for an enterprise or government agency,” said Alford in a press release. “By combining human-centric security with a modern view on IT, HR and compliance programs, companies like Forcepoint can help employees and partners understand the critical role they play in defending against cyberattacks and protecting sensitive information assets. Instead of operating in silos of business units, IT and corporate functions, we have to look at cybersecurity through the lens of ‘everyone to the defense’.”

October 19, 2017: Egnyte co-founder Kris Lahiri takes on new data protection officer role

As data protection officer (DPO) at the cloud provider of smart content collaboration and governance, Lahiri will be responsible for continuously monitoring Egnyte's regulatory compliance with the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). He will act as the main point of contact for the EU Commission during any audits or reviews.

Egnyte Kris Lahiri, Egnyte DPO

"With so much more at stake under GDPR, we believe that all organizations should make the necessary moves to ensure complete compliance with the new rules and regulations, including appointing a DPO," said Lahiri in a press release. "My team and I take tremendous pride in implementing proper procedures and protocols to ensure Egnyte's compliance with all regulations, not just the GDPR, and we will continue to make sure all of the data we handle is properly managed and secured."

Prior to Lahiri's appointment, he served as Egnyte's CISO, responsible for creating and implementing global information security strategies that protect all customers' content and users. Prior to Egnyte Lahiri spent many years leading the design and deployment of large-scale infrastructures for Fortune 100 customers Valdero and KPMG Consulting.

October 18, 2017: Gene Fredriksen moves from CISO to chief information security strategist at PSCU

Fredriksen’s new role is part of an effort at the largest credit union service organization (CUSO) in the U.S. to further strengthen its information security and compliance (IS&C) teams. In this newly created role, Fredriksen will report on several strategic functions primarily focused on relating PSCU’s perspective and stance on cybersecurity to existing clients, prospective clients, consultants in the credit union space and the industry as a whole.

Fredriksen has over 25 years of information technology experience, with the past 20 focused in information security. He joined PSCU in 2013. Since then, he has grown the IS&C teams and service offerings, implemented advanced tools and processes, and advanced PSCU’s relationship with numerous partners. His previous roles include global CISO for Tyco International, VP of technology risk management and CSO for Raymond James Financial, and adviser on various cybersecurity steering committees for the administrations of George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Fredriksen has served on the R&D committee for the Financial Services Sector Steering Committee of the Department of Homeland Security and was recently appointed to represent credit unions in the Global Forum to Advance Cyber Resilience.

“PSCU’s Information Security & Compliance teams have evolved into a world-class operation, and this is in large part thanks to Gene’s leadership,” said David Bryant, PSCU’s newly appointed CISO, in a press release. “I look forward to working closely with Gene and the rest of the IS&C teams to ensure the highest level of service and security for our Member-Owners and their members alike.”

October 17, 2017: Ely Pinto joins Leumi as CISO

In this role, Pinto is responsible for leading and executing the bank’s information and cybersecurity programs, and will also be tasked with redeploying an end-to-end information security program. Pinto reports directly to Martin Droney, Leumi’s chief operations and technology officer. The two will work together on developing and expanding the bank’s established information and data security culture with a risk-based approach.

Leumi Ely Pinto, Leumi CISO

“Cybersecurity is a critical area of focus at Leumi, and we are pleased to have Ely on board as we continue to build our bank-wide information security infrastructure,” said Droney in a press release. “Ely’s extensive experience in financial services and technology will bolster Leumi’s information security efforts at a time when banks need to be hypervigilant in the face of heightened cyber activity.”

Pinto brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in providing security solutions at large financial and corporate institutions. Most recently, he spent 12 years as an information security specialist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, where he had also previously served as a solutions architect. In these roles, he was responsible for developing the strategic direction of the bank's cybersecurity program and the overall security of bank systems, data and networks. Pinto also led the design and implementation of new security technologies and spearheaded security integration and risk mitigation efforts across all technology platforms and business applications, including cloud-based technologies.

October 9, 2017: John O’Driscoll named first CISO of Australia’s Victoria state

The appointment of a CISO is part of a shift in Victoria’s cyber security strategy from an agency-by agency approach to a whole-of-government approach, to better protect public services and information. As CISO, O’Driscoll will focus on leading collaboration across Victoria’s departments and agencies helping with ongoing work to assess, monitor and respond to cyber security risks, as well as engaging with Commonwealth and private sector experts to deliver a resilient and cohesive cyber security environment.

Other key actions from the Cyber Security Strategy that will be led by the CISO include:

Develop cyber emergency governance arrangements with Emergency Management Victoria, so that risks are better understood and planned for as part of ongoing work to protect government assets and services

Strengthening partnerships across all levels of government and the private sector to share best practice, intelligence and insights

Rationalizing and better coordinating the procurement of proven cyber security services

Developing a workforce plan to attract, develop and retain skilled cyber security public sector workers

Presenting a quarterly cyber security briefing to the Victorian Secretaries Board and the State Crisis and Resilience Committee, so government is better informed of cyber security issues and assessments.

“John O’Driscoll’s extensive experience working across information technology and cyber security make him ideally suited to be Victoria’s first Chief Information Security Officer, as we seek to secure government services,” said Special Minister of State Gavin Jennings in a press release.

October 3, 2017: Former Salesforce CSO Brendan O’Connor named ServiceNow security CTO.

O’Connor will lead ServiceNow’s efforts to help enterprises rethink security operations and reduce business risk. ServiceNow Security Operations enables customers to connect security and IT teams, respond faster and more efficiently to threats, and get a definitive view of their security posture. O’Connor will help ServiceNow introduce automation to the security response workflow, elevate the role of security teams, and better orchestrate threat response.