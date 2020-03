The CSO guide to top security conferences, 2020

There is nothing like attending a face-to-face event for career networking and knowledge gathering, and we don’t have to tell you how helpful it can be to get a hands-on demo of a new tool or to have your questions answered by experts.

Fortunately, plenty of great conferences are coming up in the months ahead.

If keeping abreast of security trends and evolving threats is critical to your job — and we know it is — then attending some top-notch security conferences is on your must-do list for 2020.

From major events to those that are more narrowly focused, this list from the editors of CSO, will help you find the security conferences that matter the most to you.

We’ll keep it updated with registration deadlines and new conferences so check back often. While we don’t expect this calendar to be comprehensive, we do aim to have it be highly relevant. If there’s something we’ve missed, let us know. You can email your additions, corrections and updates to Michael Nadeau (michael_nadeau@idg.com).

March 2020

SANS Norfolk 2020, Norfolk, Virginia: March 16 - 21

SANS San Francisco Spring 2020, San Francisco, California: March 16 - 27

2020 Fraud Summit, New York, New York: March 18, 2020

Detroit Cybersecurity Conference, Detroit, Michigan: March 19

BSides Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City, Utah: March 20 - 21

BSides Greenville, Greenville, South Carolina: March 21

SANS Seattle Spring 2020, Seattle, Washington: March 23 - 28

BSidesBUD, Budapest, Hungary: March 26

Des Moines Cybersecurity Conference, Des Moines, Iowa: March 26

BSides Munich, Munich, Germany: March 26 - 27

BSides Atlanta, Kennesaw, Georgia: March 28

BSidesDublin, Dublin, Ireland: March 28

CyberCon 2020, Anaheim, California: March 30 - April 1

Oktane20, San Francisco, California: March 30 - April 2

SANS Philadelphia 2020, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: March 30 - April 4

Nordic CISO Executive Summit, Stockholm, Sweden: March 31

Black Hat Asia, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore: March 31 - April 3

April 2020

Florida Cyber Conference 2020, Orlando, Florida: April 1 - 2

BSides Columbus, Columbus, Ohio: April 1 - 3

Los Angeles Cybersecurity Conference, Los Angeles, California: April 2

SANS 2020, Orlando, Florida: April 3 - 10

BSides Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia: April 4

BSidesCharm, Baltimore, Maryland: April 4 - 5

Hartford Cybersecurity Conference, Hartford, Connecticut: April 9

Bsides Austin, Austin, Texas: April 9 - 10

SANS Bethesda 2020, Bethesda, Maryland: April 14 - 19

SANS Minneapolis 2020, Minneapolis, Minnesota: April 14 - 19

Portland Cybersecurity Conference, Portland, Oregon: April 16

OffZone, Moscow, Russia: April 16 - 17

Bsides Seattle, Seattle, Washington: April 18

BSides Tallahassee, Tallahassee, Florida: April 18

SANS Boston Spring 2020, Boston, Massachusetts: April 20 - 25

2020 Cybersecurity & Fraud Summit, Chicago, Illinois: April 21

BSides Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands: April 21

2020 Chicago Cybersecurity Best Practice Exchange, Chicago, Illinois: April 23

Louisville Cybersecurity Conference, Louisville, Kentucky: April 23

BSides Liverpool, Liverpool, UK: April 25

*CSO50 Conference+Awards, Scottsdale, Arizona: April 27 - 29

SANS Baltimore 2020, Baltimore, Maryland: April 27 - May 2

SANS Pen Test Austin 2020, Austin, Texas: April 27 - May 2

Chicago Cybersecurity Conference, Chicago, IllinoisL April 30

May 2020

BSidesCanberra, Canberra, Australia: May 1 - 2

BSides RGV, McAllen, Texas: May 2

Secure360, Prior Lake, Minnesota: May 5 - 6

RuhrSec 2020, Bochum, Germany: May 5 - 8

Ottawa Cybersecurity Conference, Ottawa, Ontario: May 6

SANS Security West 2020, San Diego, California: May 6 - 13

Denver CISO Executive Summit Q2, Denver, Colorado: May 7

Indianapolis CISO Executive Summit, Indianapolis, Indiana: May 7

Philadelphia Cybersecurity Conference, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: May 7

BSides Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain: May 8

THOTCON, Chicago, Illinois: May 8 - 9

2020 Cybersecurity Summit, Bengaluru, India: May 12

Tampa Cybersecurity Conference, Tampa, Florida: May 13

Minneapolis Cybersecurity Conference, Minneapolis, Minnesota: May 14

BSidesGibralter, Gibralter: May 14 - 15

SANS Norther Virginia--Alexandria 2020, Alexandria, Virginia: May 17 - 22

SANS San Antonio 2020, San Antonio, Texas: May 17 - 22

Philadelphia CISO Executive Summit Q2, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: May 18

2020 CSO Summit, Washington, DC: May 18 - 19

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, Munich, Germany: May 18 - 19

BSides Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany: May 18 - 20

2020 Cybersecurity & Fraud Summit, Seattle, Washington: May 19

BSides Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia: May 22

SANS Atlanta Spring 2020, Atlanta, Georgia: May 26 - 31

SANS Nashville Spring 2020, Nashville, Tennessee: May 26 - 31

Dallas CISO Executive Summit Q2, Dallas, Texas: May 27

Cloud Security Summit & Training 2020, Frisco, Texas: May 27 - June 3

BSides Brussels, Brussels, Belgium: May 28

June 2020

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, National Harbor, Maryland: June 1 - 4

SANS Chicago Spring 2020, Chicago, Illinois: June 1 - 6

Rocky Mountain Hackfest Summit & Training 2020, Denver, Colorado: June 1 - 8

Authenticate, Seattle, Washington: June 2 - 3

BSides London, London, UK: June 2 - 3

Seattle Cybersecurity Conference, Seattle, Washington: June 4

Identiverse, Denver, Colorado: June 8 - 11

SANS Las Vegas Summer 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada: June 8 - 13

SANS New Orleans 2020, New Orleans, Louisiana: June 8 - 13

2020 Portland Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Portland, Oregon: June 9

San Francisco CISO Executive Summit Q2, San Francisco, California: June 9

Rocky Mountain Information Security Conference (RMISC), Denver, Colorado: June 9 - 11

Atlanta CISO Executive Summit Q2, Atlanta, Georgia: June 10

2020 Salt Lake City Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Salt Lake City, Utah: June 11

Boston Cybersecurity Conference, Boston, Massachusetts: June 11

BSides Prague, Prague, Czech Republic: June 13

SANSFIRE 2020, Washington, DC: June 13 - 20

Florida CISO Executive Summit Q2, Coconut Grove, Florida: June 16

Houston CISO Executive Summit Q2, Houston, Texas: June 16

2020 San Antonio Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, San Antonio, Texas: June 18

Sacramento Cybersecurity Conference, Sacramento, California: June 18

BSides Athens, Athens, Greece: June 20

SANS Pittsburgh 2020, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: June 22 - 27

SANS Silicon Valley--Cupertino 2020, Cupertino, California: June 22 - 27

New York CISO Executive Summit Q2, New York City, New York: June 23

CyberCon 2020, Boston, Massachusetts: June 23 - 25

Boston CISO Executive Summit Q2, Boston, Massachusetts: June 24

2020 Nashville Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Nashville, Tennessee: June 25

Buffalo Cybersecurity Conference, Buffalo, New York: June 25

Identiverse, Washington, DC: June 25 - 28

BSides Asheville, Asheville, South Carolina: June 27

2020 Cleveland Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cleveland, Ohio: June 30

2020 St. Louis Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, St. Louis, Missouri: June 30

July 2020

SANS Louisville 2020, Louisville, Kentucky: July 6 - 11

SANS Northern VA--Arlington 2020, Arlington, Virginia: July 6 - 11

Raleigh Cybersecurity Conference, Raleigh, North Carolina: July 9

BSides Springfield, Springfield, Missouri: July 11

Vancouver Cybersecurity Conference, Vancouver, British Columbia: July 16

SANS Columbia 2020, Columbia, Maryland: July 20 - 25

SANS Rocky Mountain Summer 2020, Denver, Colorado: July 20 - 25

2020 Cybersecurity Summit, Brazil: July 23

Washington DC Cybersecurity Conference, Washington, DC: July 23

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, Sydney, Australia: July 27 - 28

SANS Charlotte 2020, Charlotte, North Carolina: July 27 - August 1

AcceleRISE, Austin, Texas: July 29 - 31

2020 Healthcare Security Summit, New York, New York: July 30

Little Rock Cybersecurity Conference, Little Rock, Arkansas: July 30

August 2020

Black Hat USA, Las Vegas, Nevada: August 1 - 6

SANS Boston Summer 2020, Boston, Massachusetts: August 3 - 8

SANS Los Angeles 2020, Los Angeles, California: August 3 - 8

Security Awareness Summit & Training 2020, Austin, Texas: August 3 - 12

Pittsburgh Cybersecurity Conference, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: August 6

SANS Crystal City 2020, Arlington, Virginia: August 10 - 15

SANS Seattle Summer 2020, Seattle, Washington: August 10 - 15

Kansas City Cybersecurity Conference, Kansas City, Missouri: August 13

SANS Capital City 2020, Washington, DC: August 17 - 22

SANS Chicago 2020, Chicago, Illinois: August 17 - 22

2020 Cybersecurity Summit, New York, New York: August 18

New York City Cybersecurity Conference, New York, New York: August 20

SANS San Francisco Summer 2020, San Francisco, California: August 24 - 29

SANS Virginia Beach 2020, Virginia Beach, Virginia: August 24 - September 4

Ft. Lauderdale Cybersecurity Conference, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida: August 27

SANS New York City Summer 2020, New York City, New York: August 30 - September 4

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, Tokyo, Japan: August 31 - September 2

September 2020

BSides Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio: September 12

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, London, UK: September 14 - 16

Oklahoma City Cybersecurity Conference, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: September 17

Global CISO Executive Summit, Marana, Arizona: September 21 - 23

2020 Cybersecurity & Fraud Summit, Toronto, Ontario: September 22

New Orleans Cybersecurity Conference, New Orleans, Louisiana: September 23

Omaha Cybersecurity Conference, Omaha, Nebraska: September 24

Baltimore Cybersecurity Conference, Baltimore, Maryland: September 30

October 2020

Toronto Cybersecurity Conference, Toronto, Ontario: October 1

San Antonio Cybersecurity Conference, San Antonio, Texas: October 8

BSides MSP, Stillwater, Minnesota: October 8 - 9

Benelux CISO Executive Summit Q4, Amsterdam, Netherlands: October 14

Anaheim Cybersecurity Conference, Anaheim, California: October 15

2020 Cybersecurity & Fraud Summit, London, UK: October 20

CyberCon 2020, Austin, Texas: October 20 - 22

Jacksonville Cybersecurity Conference, Jacksonville, Florida: October 22

Milwaukee CISO Executive Summit Q4, Milwaukee, Wisconsin: October 28

St. Louis Cybersecurity Conference, St. Louis, Missouri: October 29

November 2020

Columbia Cybersecurity Conference, Columbia, Maryland: November 4

Cincinnati Cybersecurity Conference, Cincinnati, Ohio: November 5

Black Hat Europe. London, UK: November 9 - 12

Dallas Cybersecurity Conference, Dallas, Texas: November 12

2020 Cybersecurity & Fraud Summit, Washington, DC: November 17

Dallas CISO Executive Summit Q4, Dallas, Texas: November 18

Atlanta Cybersecurity Conference, Atlanta, Georgia: November 19

December 2020

Minneapolis CISO Executive Summit Q4, Minneapolis, Minnesota: December 2

San Diego Cybersecurity Conference, San Diego, California: December 2

Chicago Cybersecurity Conference, Chicago, Illinois: December 3

BSidesPhilly, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: December 4

Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, Las Vegas, Nevada: December 8 - 10

Phoenix Cybersecurity Conference, Phoenix, Arizona: December 9

Nashville Cybersecurity Conference, Nashville, Tennessee: December 10

January 2021

Cyber Security for Critical Assets MENA, Dubai: January 25 - 26

February 2021

ManuSec Europe, TBA: February 9 - 10

* This event is presented by IDG Communications, the parent company of CSO.