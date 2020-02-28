Feature

Security Recruiter Directory

To find the right security job or hire the right candidate, you first need to find the right recruiter. Ready to get started?

Selecting the right people.
Looking for a qualified candidate or new job? CSO's security recruiter directory is your one-stop shop.

The recruiters listed below can help you find your next Chief Security Officer (CSO), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), or VP of Security and fill hard-to-hire positions in risk management, security operations, security engineering, compliance, application security, penetration testers, and computer forensics, among many others.

If you're a security recruiting firm, we want your information! Our goal is to provide the most complete recruiter resource available, but to do that we need your assistance. Please send the name, contact info and a few sentences about your company and its specialties to Michael Nadeau.

Ready to get started? Click on the following link to download the directory as an Excel spreadsheet or browse the table below.

Security Recruiter Directory
CSO Online

We welcome your submissions.

For CSO Security Recruiter Directory additions or changes, send email to Michael Nadeau at mnadeau@idgenterprise.com.

