China remains the biggest threat, according to the defense security community

In mid-December, the United States Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) hosted its annual Department of Defense Intelligence Information System Worldwide conference, known as DoDIIS. The event brought together various Department of Defense (DoD) and DIA department heads, leaders from within the intelligence community, leaders from the Five Eyes (FVEY) community comprised of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Those in attendance also included flag officers from the ranks of the various US uniformed services who spoke to industry on the theme of “Chaos to Clarity — Leveraging Emerging Technologies.” Chief among the concerns of this august community was the ever-growing threat to security posed by China.

While talk of next-generation technologies and the advent of artificial intelligence was present, my main takeaway was that China should be a major concern within the context of global strategic competition for all types of industry, especially those involved in critical infrastructure, defense and intelligence, and the supply chain.

In the cybersecurity game, chaos is China’s ally

Chaos is China’s ally in its global competition with the United States and other Western nations; indeed, chaos presents opportunities for disruption. The director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) spoke of the rising challenge posed by China in the realm of artificial intelligence, asserting that the commercial capabilities of AI will help such adversary nation-states complete the dynamic analysis necessary to create commercial-off-the-shelf attack solutions.

The discussion also touched on China’s appetite for garnering intellectual property secrets from the US and other Western nations. Many have accused China of having purloined the secrets related to the F-22 fighter jet as it went about creating its own aircraft. Indeed, China’s J-20 stealth fighter is an example of how China uses what it gathers. This targeting of the US military sector has been well documented, with indictments, convictions, and sentencing of individuals with access to US classified information who have opted to share the same with Chinese intelligence officials.

China targets military intelligence through vendors

We don’t have to go back far to see the concerted effort of China to target Western aviation via vendors, including the targeting of GE Aerospace and other aerospace companies. Then there is the continuous targeting and luring of former NATO fighter pilots to China to teach “flying.”

Some of these former pilots have found themselves on the wrong side of prosecutions for unauthorized sharing of controlled technologies. Some countries have resorted to issuing warnings, as was the case with both the United Kingdom and Germany. The two reminded their former military pilots that they are duty-bound to protect the secrets they learned while in their respective air forces.