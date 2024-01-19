New CISO appointments 2024

The upper ranks of corporate security are seeing a high rate of change as companies try to adapt to the evolving threat landscape. Many companies are hiring a chief security officer (CSO) or chief information security officer (CISO) for the first time to support a deeper commitment to information security.

New CISO appointments, January 2024

Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock takes helm of US Cyber Command’s Cyber National Mission Force

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock has taken command of the Cyber National Mission Force, succeeding Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman. Mahlock is responsible for more than 2,000 military and civilian personnel and contractors across 39 cyber teams organized in six task forces to conduct CNMF’s mission to plan, direct, and synchronize full-spectrum cyberspace operations to deter, disrupt, and defeat adversary cyber and malign influence actors. Mahlock was formerly deputy Director for Combat Support at the Cybersecurity Directorate, National Security Agency.

Tim Bandos named CSIO of Xcitium

Tim Bandos has been appointed as CISO of Xcitium after joining the threat detection and removal company two years prior as executive vice president of SOC services. Bandos served previously as CISO of Digital Guardian for six years and as cybersecurity director at DuPont for five years.