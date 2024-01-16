ShmooCon to take its final bow in 2025

This year’s annual ShmooCon in Washington, DC, got off the ground with some surprising news: Next year will be the last for this popular and beloved hacker conference.

Or, as the event’s organizers, husband and wife Bruce and Heidi Potter, heads of conference owner Shmoo Group, put it during the opening session of the conference, ShmooCon 2025 will be a “commencement ceremony,” a graduation of sorts rather than a sad occasion marking the last time the gathering will be held. The first ShmooCon was held in February 2005 and attracted 400 attendees.

Over the past 20 years, ShmooCon has become a must-attend hacker event and has grown to about 2,200 attendees each year, attracting attendees from around the world, including government and intel agency employees, contractors, hackers, security professionals, and students. Shmoocon features dozens of talks on mostly original security research, alongside lockpick workshops, parties, and other activities related to cybersecurity and hacker culture.

Every ShmooCon has sold out since 2007, with the Shmoo Group releasing tickets in tranches, only to have each batch sell out in seconds. The conference sponsorships likewise sell out. During the opening session, Heidi Potter said that organizations perpetually lobby Shmoo for more sponsorships but that Shmoo likes keeping the exhibition space and sponsorships at their current size.

The event’s popularity stems from its chill, welcoming atmosphere and its focus on unique and original content. “There’s something special about Shmoo,” Andy Piazza, operations lead for BSidesNOVA and the global head of threat intelligence at IBM X-Force, tells CSO. “We’ve talked about it, and I’ve tried to explain it to other people who haven’t been. Shmoo has that local vibe, even though people travel from all over the world,” he says. “You don’t get that at DEFCON. I love DEFCON, but Shmoo has a local family tribe vibe. And I think that’s the thing that’s the most special. The biggest draw is just randomly having coffee with people that we consider rock stars in our field. Or having the NSA cybersecurity directors here.”

ShmooCon going out on a high note

The high level of success and appreciation that ShmooCon has garnered makes news of its final event next year even more surprising, but the decision is based on a personal time clock that the Potters had established for themselves. Heidi Potter tells CSO: “A number of years ago, I had kind of maybe jokingly said, ‘Yeah, this is great, we’re going to keep doing it.’ But maybe offhandedly, I said I was not going to do this past the age of 50. It’s a weird thing I’ve done in my life where I’ve set markers for myself. Then, as we approached that time and we were looking at where the con was going with the nature of the event and the momentum of the event, it really started to make sense. And, so, we just made it a thing.”