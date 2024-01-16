Career fair helps tackle UK cyber security recruitment shortfall

Companies across the UK are facing significant challenges recruiting staff with the right cyber security skills. According to the “Cyber Security Skills in the UK Labour Market” report, there were 160,035 job postings for cyber security professionals in 2022, with a 30% increase in demand for all cyber roles in just 12 months. A new virtual career fair at the end of January will provide UK employers with the opportunity to meet certified cyber security candidates, helping businesses take the steps they need to protect their systems and tackle the cyber security labour shortage.

SANS industry-leading training and student capabilities

The UK government has collaborated with the SANS Institute to create the Upskill in Cyber Programme: designed to provide intensive training in cyber security. Students work towards certifications, learning the necessary skills and capabilities to secure an enterprise by implementing secure firewalls and malware protection, configuring devices and managing access to data. These skills are important in significantly reducing the likelihood and impact of phishing, ransomware, and other common threats many UK businesses face.

The course is highly selective, with only 7% of the 4,600 applicants being chosen. The training content is taught by experienced SANS-certified instructors who are cyber security professionals and have, on average, 15 + years of experience in the sector.

Careers fair opportunity

Companies are invited to meet programme graduates at the Upskill In Cyber, virtual Career Fair on Tuesday, 30th January (12 pm to 3 pm) or Wednesday, 31 January (10 am – 1 pm). This is a great opportunity to stay ahead of the competition and fill any skills gaps, with the assurance that the graduates possess the necessary knowledge and skills to make an impact from day one.

Martin Loebell, IM&T Leader – Cyber Security at BAE Systems Maritime and Land said “I recently presented to a SANS Upskill cohort and enjoyed speaking with them. They asked relevant questions following the event and reached out for more information. The candidates are learning some fantastic skills and come from a broad range of backgrounds, all of which go to strengthen the cyber security community.”

Employers can register here. This event is a perfect chance for employers to showcase their organisation, to certified cyber talent. For more information about how your organisation can get involved, please email cyberacademy@sans.org.