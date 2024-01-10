12 best cybersecurity podcasts as recommended by the professionals

CISO Series

In the CISO Series podcast, hosts cybersecurity journalist David Spark and veteran CISOs Mike Johnson and Andy Ellis talk about various aspects of cybersecurity leadership.

“I’m a big fan of the CISO Series podcasts, which uses a talk show format. They source great guests who provide interesting perspectives on the cybersecurity industry. Because it’s a talk show, it’s hard to pick a specific episode. But if you’re looking to stay up to date on the latest headlines, e.g., Google’s Gemini, recent data breaches, ransomware group busts. Start here.” – Nick Harrahill, director of customer support at SaaS security company Spin.ai

“CISO Series is a podcast that caters to cybersecurity professionals, specifically those in CISO roles. The topics discussed are directly relevant to the challenges and responsibilities faced by cybersecurity leaders, and they’re often backed by perspectives from the CISOs themselves.” –Simon Hodgkinson, strategy advisor, cybersecurity company Semperis and former CISO, BP

Cyber Security Headlines by the CISO Series

“Cybersecurity Headlines is a podcast that airs daily with recent news and topics. This podcast provides me with a concise overview of current events, making it perfect for staying informed when I’m constantly on the move.” – Jeremy Ventura, director of security strategy and field CISO, ThreatX.

“Cyber Security Headlines by the CISO Series has quickly become my go-to podcast, offering a refreshing take on cybersecurity updates. This podcast delivers concise and highly relevant information, ensuring that I stay up to date on the latest developments in the rapidly changing world of cybersecurity. It’s like a quick, informative burst that not only fits seamlessly into my daily routine but also keeps me well informed and prepared in the ever-evolving digital landscape.” – Scott Gerlach, CSO and co-founder of StackHawk

“Cyber Security Headlines offers concise, daily updates on the most pressing cybersecurity news. As a CEO of a cybersecurity company, I value staying updated with the latest developments the industry. This podcast gives me quick, relevant insights into emerging threats, industry trends, and notable security incidents that could impact my company’s strategy and operations.” – Chris Lehman, CEO of SafeGuard Cyber

SANS Internet Storm Center

Published every weekday, the Internet Storm Center podcast offers a brief summary of current network security-related events to get listeners ready for the day.

“[This podcast] is fantastic because it’s conducted nearly daily on weekdays and provides a concise yet informative take on the goings-on within the information realm. The episodes are bite-size, easy to listen to, and chock-full of learning. Once you begin listening, you’ll find yourself researching the topics discussed to take your learning even further. Just an absolutely wonderful podcast.” – Ryan Chapman, principal consultant, incident response at Palo Alto Networks and author and instructor at the SANS Institute

“SANS Internet Stormcenter is a short, daily podcast that provides a quick way to catch up on what’s happening in the cybersecurity world every day. The concise, factual format is easy to follow every day.” – Chris Niggel, regional CSO, Americas, Okta.

CISOs in Cars

In this podcast, host Kunal Agarwal “drives through the Bay [Area] to chat with some of the dopest leaders in the cyber industry.”

“CISOs in Cars isn’t your average security podcast – it’s super well-produced like a late-night talk show shot live in a tricked-out Tesla. What’s nice is that the host, dope.security’s Kunal Agarwal, and CISOs get real and in the details about what it takes to become a security leader. And, as host, Kunal shows CISOs as more than just customers. They’re trailblazers in the IT security world, and we need content made for us. It feels super relatable and never boring. They even almost got stopped by the police once.” – Geet Pradhan, engineering security at Lime

Redefining CyberSecurity

Hosted by Sean Martin, Redefining CyberSecurity brings together executives, lines of business owners, and practitioners to discuss the importance of their information security investments.

“Redefining CyberSecurity is a great podcast about the business side of cybersecurity. All episodes focus on really important questions all cybersecurity leaders should ask themselves: Are the technologies and strategies I’m deploying actually effective? Are they actually protecting our people, our companies, and our communities? The podcast features the best experts in the field to dive into these questions and reflect on the impact our investments have not only on our security but on business growth, customer loyalty, and partner trust.” – Simon Hodgkinson, strategy advisor, cybersecurity company Semperis and former CISO, BP

Cloud N Clear

The Cloud N Clear podcast, created by Tony Safoian, president and CEO of Sada, is hosted by Safoian and other top leaders in cloud technology.

“Lately I’ve been listening to Sada’s podcast Cloud N Clear. They do a good job of covering pertinent security issues and the latest security products. They help me stay up to date on the latest cybersecurity trends. [One of the recent] episodes that had me hooked was a discussion on deceptive technology with Ram Varadarajan of Acalvio. There was also an interesting discussion with Vidyo on safety and security in video conferencing, which I think we’ve all been using a lot more in the last few years.” – Davit Asatryan, director of product at SaaS security company Spin.ai

Beer ISAC OT/ICS Security Podcast Playlist

The Beer ISAC OT/ICS Security Podcast Playlist is a curated playlist of operational technology (OT) and industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity-related podcast episodes by ICS security enthusiasts.

“[This] is a great resource for those who are looking to learn more about the OT security space or the impacts on critical infrastructure and cyber-physical systems we rely on every day. These podcasts inspire not only other security professionals but people from many different industries to consider and reconsider the processes, technology, and people that society depends on beyond the world’s IT infrastructure.” – Danielle Jablanski, OT cybersecurity strategist, Nozomi Networks

Mik+One

Although not directly focused on cybersecurity, the Mik+One podcast, hosted by Planview CTO Mik Kersten, covers a wide array of topics from AI and DevOps to the greater technology landscape.

“[Our] Mik+One [podcast] engages in insightful conversations with a diverse range of industry experts and thought leaders, exploring key themes in technology, business, and leadership. I find value in the podcast’s in-depth exploration of crucial topics at the intersection of technology and business. The episodes address such themes as agile transformation, digital disruption, and the role of finance in driving transformation, directly aligning with the concerns and responsibilities of CIO/CISOs. The emphasis on security considerations, waste reduction, and the challenges of implementing predictive and prescriptive models in organizations offers practical and strategic perspectives that are highly relevant in the constantly evolving landscape of cybersecurity and information management.” – Joe McMorris, CIO and CISO at Planview

Cyber Security & Cloud Podcast

In this podcast, host Francesco Cipollone talks with cybersecurity experts “on how to stay safe, private, and secure on the cloud and in code.”

“This podcast dives into the world of application security, cloud security, and the human element in cybersecurity. It features guests who bring unique perspectives on [how important communication is] within the cybersecurity industry. Episodes discuss various topics, including blockchain security and cloud vulnerabilities. I find this particular podcast interesting for its in-depth discussions on cloud security and application security, which are key areas I focus on at SafeGuard Cyber.” – Steven Spadaccini, CTO of SafeGuard Cyber