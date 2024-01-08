Submit now: CSO Hall of Fame nominations open for first time

This year marks a big change for the CSO Hall of Fame: CSO is accepting nominations for the first time.

Now entering its fifth year, the CSO Hall of Fame spotlights outstanding leaders who have significantly contributed to the practice of information risk management and security.

Previously selected by the editors of CSO, its advisers, and executives, inductees can now be nominated by their peers, colleagues, or others familiar with their work, or nominate themselves.

Nominations are open and will be accepted through January 29.

Qualified nominees will receive a full application to detail their major accomplishments in the field.

The CSO Hall of Fame honors executives who have spent at least 10 years in a CSO, CISO or other C-level security position, advancing the CSO role while demonstrating sustained business success. The individuals bestowed with this award exemplify excellence in security leadership. Their work has advanced the CSO/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry.