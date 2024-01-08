Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeCareersSubmit now: CSO Hall of Fame nominations open for first time
by CSO Events

Submit now: CSO Hall of Fame nominations open for first time

News
Jan 08, 20242 mins
CareersIT LeadershipSecurity

Now entering its fifth year, the CSO Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2024 class of outstanding security leaders.

Ben Miron, VP of Infrastructure & Cybersecurity, NextEra Energy, Inc.; Nicole Darden Ford, Global VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation; CSO Publisher Emeritus Bob Bragdon; Devon Bryan, Global CIO, Carnival Corporation; and Holly Ridgeway, EVP & CSO, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Credit: Mark Skalny

This year marks a big change for the CSO Hall of Fame: CSO is accepting nominations for the first time.

Now entering its fifth year, the CSO Hall of Fame spotlights outstanding leaders who have significantly contributed to the practice of information risk management and security.

Previously selected by the editors of CSO, its advisers, and executives, inductees can now be nominated by their peers, colleagues, or others familiar with their work, or nominate themselves.

Nominations are open and will be accepted through January 29.

Qualified nominees will receive a full application to detail their major accomplishments in the field.

The CSO Hall of Fame honors executives who have spent at least 10 years in a CSO, CISO or other C-level security position, advancing the CSO role while demonstrating sustained business success. The individuals bestowed with this award exemplify excellence in security leadership. Their work has advanced the CSO/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry.

This year's honorees will be recognized at the CSO50 Conference + Awards at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona, from October 21-23.

At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of peers, industry leaders, and security executives. In addition to honoring the newest hall of fame members, the conference will recognize winners of the CSO50 Awards, security projects that show demonstrable business value on topics that include AI, application security and zero trust.

Learn more about the event - including how to nominate a project for a CSO award - on the conference website.

Show me more

news

CSO Hall of Fame nominations open through January 29

By CSO Events
Jan 08, 20242 mins
CareersCareersCareers
Image
news analysis

US DOD's CMMC 2.0 rules lift burdens on MSPs, manufacturers

By John P. Mello Jr.
Jan 05, 20245 mins
RegulationSupply ChainCompliance
Image
news

Hacked X accounts with gold checkmarks are for sale on the dark web, says study

By Shweta Sharma
Jan 05, 20244 mins
Identity TheftTechnology IndustryCybercrime
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Sunil Sale, CISO at MinterEllison

Nov 20, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Robbie Whittome, CISO at Curtin University

Oct 16, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Cisco's Anthony Grieco on opportunities in Southeast Asia's cybersecurity landscape

Oct 10, 202316 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

Reaping the Benefits of Security Metrics

Dec 21, 202321 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

Don’t Lose Your Focus: It’s Not About the AI; It’s About the Data

Dec 20, 202329 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

Preventing the Cracks from Becoming a Hole that Becomes a Crater

Dec 19, 202326 mins
CSO and CISO
Image