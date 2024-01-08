Submit now: CSO Hall of Fame nominations open for first time

This year marks a big change for the CSO Hall of Fame: CSO is accepting nominations for the first time.\n\nNow entering its fifth year, the CSO Hall of Fame spotlights outstanding leaders who have significantly contributed to the practice of information risk management and security.\n\nPreviously selected by the editors of CSO, its advisers, and executives, inductees can now be nominated by their peers, colleagues, or others familiar with their work, or nominate themselves.\n\nNominations are open and will be accepted through January 29.\n\nQualified nominees will receive a full application to detail their major accomplishments in the field.\n\nThe CSO Hall of Fame honors executives who have spent at least 10 years in a CSO, CISO or other C-level security position, advancing the CSO role while demonstrating sustained business success. The individuals bestowed with this award exemplify excellence in security leadership. Their work has advanced the CSO\/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry.\n\nThis year\u2019s honorees will be recognized at the CSO50 Conference + Awards at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona, from October 21-23.\n\nAt the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of peers, industry leaders, and security executives. In addition to honoring the newest hall of fame members, the conference will recognize winners of the CSO50 Awards, security projects that show demonstrable business value on topics that include AI, application security and zero trust.\n\nLearn more about the event \u2013 including how to nominate a project for a CSO award \u2013 on the conference website.