Stronger together: Creating a cyber-secure community

Ransomware activity continues to threaten organizations and people while breach attempts are becoming more sophisticated and targeted - due largely to an increase in Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) operations. The reality is that in an interconnected world, organizations can't fully protect their own assets in isolation. Corporate, public, and non-profit partnerships are key to creating stronger and better cybersecurity strategies - from sharing threat intelligence to creating and developing better training programs to tapping into new talent pools for hiring.

The benefits of cross-sector partnerships

According to a recent report from ISC2, there's a global deficit of nearly 4 million cybersecurity professionals. Additionally, almost 70% of security executives claim that the persistent skills gap puts their firms at greater risk. What's worse, this gap puts added strain on the current crop of security pros; 71% of security professionals in another survey said they are likely to quit due to work overload.

There is currently no quick solution to address the cybersecurity talent gap, and cybercriminals aren’t slowing down. However, everyone is affected by cybercrime - people, businesses, and governments - and the repercussions of a breach are often extensive. Forming alliances is one of the most efficient--and frequently ignored--actions the cybersecurity sector can take to address these urgent concerns and combat cybercrime.

Building partnerships and exchanging information fosters trust, and when public and private institutions have more trust in one another, more intelligence can be shared in an effort to not just keep pace with but also stay ahead of malicious actors.

The importance of threat intelligence

The sector is divided into silos, and no one person or organization is fully aware of all the dangers that are present. It takes a concerted, united front to stop criminal activity in its tracks.

Sharing threat intelligence is essential for enterprises to act swiftly on information, set up the right defenses in their environment, and stop criminal activity. Organizations that collect and disseminate threat intelligence frequently do it with a certain industry or objective in mind, which means that they are concentrated on only one aspect of the problem.

To determine how to most effectively secure their organizations' networks, security experts require a thorough understanding of the threat landscape. We can strengthen security for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors by exchanging threat intelligence and cooperating with other threat intelligence groups. This will increase the efficacy of the cybersecurity sector overall.

Partnering to increase the talent pool

To help close the skills gap, private enterprises can collaborate with government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, and institutions of higher learning to develop new training programs and expand the pool of security professionals. Collaboration between public and private-sector entities is necessary to develop the cybersecurity workforce of the future in addition to promoting knowledge and information sharing.

There are many programs aimed at retraining or upskilling people interested in the cybersecurity field. They match eligible candidates with organizations that have open IT and security positions.

As so many businesses struggle to find and hire qualified practitioners, such initiatives offer an important and effective means of drawing new talent to the sector. They provide learners with the fundamental information needed to start a career in cybersecurity and businesses with an easier path to hiring experienced professionals. These programs also enable current security professionals to gain new skills to keep ahead of new threat tactics and cyber risks.

Developing a pipeline

As cyberattacks increase in quantity and sophistication and the skills gap increases pressure on cybersecurity teams, many colleges and universities are devoting greater resources to developing or extending degree programs with a cybersecurity concentration. Nearly 400 colleges and universities now hold the National Security Agency’s “National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity” designation, a significant increase from the 12 institutions that did so in 2010.

To jointly develop tomorrow’s cybersecurity workforce, public and private sector entities must collaborate with the higher education sector. For example, through the Fortinet Training Institute's Academic Partner Program, places of higher learning are incorporating training and certification programs into their current curricula. By enabling students to obtain industry-recognized certificates prior to starting their job hunt, initiatives like this one help to prepare students for success.

Security strength in numbers

In today’s cyber battleground, isolation is no longer an option. As the threat landscape evolves, cybersecurity professionals must embrace the power of collaboration and partnerships. Ransomware and sophisticated breaches underscore the urgency of collective defense.

The global cybersecurity talent shortage is a looming crisis, impacting both professionals and organizations. Cyberattacks are relentless, and the consequences are widespread. But through alliances, we can bridge the talent gap, pool resources, and share vital threat intelligence.

Partnerships are the foundation for a secure digital future. By fostering trust, enhancing threat intelligence sharing, and expanding the cybersecurity workforce, we can build a resilient front against cyber threats. It’s not just about individual expertise; it’s about a united front to safeguard our interconnected world.