SonicWall buys up SSE startup to accelerate SASE offerings

SonicWall has acquired Banyan Security, a secure service edge (SSE) vendor, in a bid to round out the secure access service edge (SASE) offerings on its cloud security platform with fresh zero trust security components,.\n\nThe acquisition will help small businesses looking to replace legacy architectures with security service edge (SSE) solutions, particularly zero trust network access (ZTNA), the company said in a news release.\n\n\u201cWith the rise of cloud computing and SASE, the industry is shifting its focus to more comprehensive and flexible approaches that include SSE and ZTNA as a necessity,\u201d said Bob Vankirk, president and chief executive officer of Sonicwall, in the release. \u201cTogether, SonicWall and Banyan Security will provide cloud-based secure access service edge (SASE) solutions that empower partners to deliver a security architecture for any stage of their customers' evolving cloud journey."\n\nThe zero-trust framework is designed to secure an organization\u2019s edges in hybrid work environments. The framework employs a principle of \u201cnever trust, always verify\u201d as against the legacy perimeter-based security approach which assumes users are trustable once they are inside the network.\n\nBack in 2020 SonicWall partnered with Perimeter 81 on a ZTNA offering, Cloud Edge Secure Access, which operates a least-privilege security model to prevent unauthorized users from accessing and moving through the network and gives trusted users only access to what they need. However, Perimeter 81\u2019s $490 million acquisition last August by Check Point Software Technologies, a competitor to SonicWall, may have pushed the company to search for a solution more under its control.\n\nDevice-centric ZTNA\n\nThe acquisition of Banyan will give SonicWall in a device-centric ZTNA that will factor in the device ID, device security posture and resource sensitivity before giving limited access to resources in accordance with an additional least-privilege layering.\n\nBanyan existing Cloud Command Center, which vets access requests, can also be combined with SonicWall\u2019s recently acquired managed detection and response services, Solutions Granted Inc. (SGI).\n\nBanyan will additionally bring in its SSE expertise, including cloud security components such as Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), which, when combined with SonicWall\u2019s secure SD-WAN, can form a full-blown modern SASE offering.\n\n\u201cThis strategic move allows customers to seamlessly extend their on-premises security capabilities to encompass cloud and hybrid environments, remote employees, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) scenarios,\u201d said Chandrodaya Prasad, executive vice president of product management at SonicWall. \u201cThe integration of these new services enhances and fortifies SonicWall\u2019s platform suite, ensuring it is in lockstep with the principles of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) frameworks and provides robust protection for endpoints.\u201d The deal, concluded on Wednesday for an undisclosed amount, is the latest in a line of recent SASE acquisitions. In addition to Check Point\u2019s acquisition of Perimeter, IBM purchased application security startup Polar Security in May 2023, and HPE bought Axis Security to deliver a unified SASE offering.