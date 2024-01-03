Guarding against DDoS attacks during high-traffic periods

Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks are a year-round threat. However, as many security practitioners can attest, DDoS attacks are particularly prolific during high-traffic times like the holiday season.\n\nThe holidays are typically a time when organizations have reduced resources, with staff taking vacation and fewer cyber resources dedicated to monitoring networks and applications. Cybercriminals often take advantage of this opportunity to more easily execute lucrative attacks, since sales are at their highest and organizations are under pressure to minimize service downtime. Additionally, since traffic volume is at an all-time high, it can be difficult for IT staff to distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate traffic. This creates a pressing need for security teams to proactively defend against attacks.\n\nRead on to learn more about how you can help prepare your organization against DDoS attacks throughout the year, including during busy seasons.\n\n5 ways to help protect against DDoS attacks\n\nAny website or server downtime during peak business times can result in lost sales, disgruntled customers, high recovery costs, or damage to your reputation. The impact is even more significant for smaller organizations as it can be harder for them to recover after an attack.\n\nDDoS attacks represent a particularly compelling threat due to their relatively low investment for a potentially high payout. Thanks to the cybercrime-as-a-service business model, a DDoS attack can be ordered from a DDoS subscription service for as little as $5. However, small and medium-sized organizations pay $120,000 on average to restore services and manage operations during a DDoS attack. So, what should organizations do?\n\nWhile it\u2019s impossible to completely avoid being targeted by DDoS attacks, proactive planning and preparation go a long way in establishing more effective defenses. Here are some of our top tips:\n\nDDoS attacks can be stressful to deal with at the moment, especially if they come during peak business times when your organization is tight on resources and working to meet increased customer demand. However, with a little advance preparation, you can take measures to reduce the risk and help be prepared to respond quickly and efficiently if needed to restore service while minimizing organizational impact.\n\nTo learn more about DDoS attacks and other emergent threats, visit Microsoft Security Insider.