The 5 fundamentals of powerful, next-generation firewalls

As more businesses work globally, often underpinned by a hybrid working model, cybersecurity must be optimised to counter ambitious cybercriminals. In particular, security teams must protect business networks where people are logging on across multiple territories and any number of devices.\n\nLinked to this trend is how business-critical applications increasingly leverage a blend of on-premises and cloud-based components. The cloud can drive game-changing transformation, but it also poses critical security challenges. Thankfully, CIOs are increasingly aware their security posture may need updating. In Foundry\u2019s 2022 Security Priorities study, 90% of security executives said they believe their organisation is falling short when it comes to addressing cyber risk. Moreover, in the same study, a lack of resources was cited as one of the reasons behind that discouraging assessment. \n\nSo, what technology might security leaders need to enhance their defensive postures in this new era? A new type of firewall would be one answer, since traditional enterprise firewalls might not withstand modern threats.\n\nThe solution is this: A \u201cnext-generation\u201d firewall. \n\nWhile a traditional firewall typically provides stateful inspection of incoming and outgoing network traffic, a next-generation firewall includes additional features like application awareness and control, integrated intrusion prevention, and cloud-delivered threat intelligence.\n\nWith next-generation firewalls, IT leaders can maintain consistent visibility, policy enforcement, and threat visibility \u2012 without leaving the business vulnerable. Here\u2019s how:\n\nFive features\n\nThe world of work is changing fast, and cybercriminals are growing more sophisticated daily. Next-generation firewalls can help businesses adapt with a flexible, high-performing, secure approach to enterprise networking. The best firewalls do so with a simple approach to migration and an offering capable of protecting any enterprise environment. \n\nExplore Cisco Secure Firewall