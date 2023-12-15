Demystifying CASB and its role within SASE

At the risk of stating the obvious to many CSO readers, a secure access service edge (SASE) solution is the best cybersecurity solution an enterprise can deploy today. SASE provides converged network and security capabilities that provide deep visibility, consistent security, and granular controls across the entire hybrid network.\n\nTo accomplish this, SASE is delivered as a service that combines the capabilities of SD-WAN and security service edge (SSE). SSE is a cloud-delivered security offering composed of secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS). \n\nThat\u2019s a lot of functionality, and confusion persists about what each element does as an independent technology and as a part of SASE. In this piece, I\u2019ll discuss the importance of CASB, specifically, and examine its role within SASE\u2014particularly, why it\u2019s critical to the solution\u2019s success.\n\nWhy is CASB critical to SASE?\n\nThe rise of cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) has given organizations tremendous flexibility, scalability, and cost-savings while increasing collaboration. But, moving sensitive data to and from SaaS applications increases the risk of a breach and extends an organization\u2019s attack surface. CASBs have emerged as a solution to this challenge because they provide deep visibility into cloud and SaaS deployments, allowing IT teams to protect users and sensitive corporate data in these environments.\n\nThe ultimate goal of a SASE solution is to provide a secure, efficient experience for employees no matter where they are working. As a part of SASE, CASBs handle cloud security risks and support work-from-anywhere employees who use personal, unmanaged devices to access SaaS applications from new, disparate locations.\n\nThe 4 key functions of CASBs\n\nCASBs sit between users and their cloud services to deliver the following key functionalities: \n\nCASB use cases \n\nThere are six primary use cases for CASB:\n\nIn summary\n\nThe main purpose of CASB within an organization\u2019s SASE solution is to extend and manage security policies for data housed in cloud-based services. Since many organizations have adopted hybrid-cloud strategies and deployed SaaS applications, such as Salesforce.com and Office 365, they need to see and control the data stored outside the traditional IT edges. And this requirement is growing more important as more organizations migrate to Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service providers.\n\nAlso, if organizations have large shadow IT programs or permit internal groups to buy and manage cloud-based services without IT expert involvement, CASBs can be a critical tool for discovery and management. The insights provided by a CASB solution can help an IT organization gain better visibility into cloud-based applications being used and where confidential and proprietary data is stored.\n\nLearn more about how Fortinet\u2019s SASE solution delivers single-vendor SASE that enables consistent security, including CASB, and a positive user experience no matter where users and applications are distributed.