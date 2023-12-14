AI enters production systems even as ‘trust’ emerges as a growing concern

AI has seen massive adoption in the public as well as private sector, with only a small fraction of both segments believing they are at least two years away from successfully leveraging it, according to a new report from Foundry Research.

The research, commissioned by Splunk, surveyed senior decision-makers from more than 200 organizations with an average size of 4,255 employees and found building trust with AI systems as the top obstacle to expanding the use of AI in private and public sectors.

"This survey was conducted to understand how public and private sectors are leveraging AI, and contending with obstacles such as government regulations, ethical considerations, and the challenges of protecting AI-enabled systems," the report said.

Respondents for the survey, 54% of which held vice president or higher job titles, almost equally represented the private and the public sector (49% vs 51%).

Automation drives rapid AI adoption

Most organizations (79% of public sector and 83% of private sector organizations) have started to use AI in production, according to the survey. Only a small fraction remains that is currently testing the technology (9%), investigating solutions (8%), or is planning to investigate the technology (4%).

The majority of this drive is attributed to a move toward "automation" within both sectors. While 44% of the public sector respondents said that they are already using or are planning to increase productivity through automation, private sector numbers were a little higher at 53%.