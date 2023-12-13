UK government vulnerable to ‘catastrophic ransomware’ attack: Report

The UK government is at risk of a \u201ccatastrophic ransomware attack\u201d that can potentially bring the country to a \u201cstandstill,\u201d warned a new parliamentary committee report. \u00a0\n\n\u201cA major ransomware attack could have a devastating impact on UK citizens and the economy, and undoubtedly represents a major threat to UK national security,\u201d the report said. \u201cIt would also shine a spotlight on the inadequacy of the Government\u2019s efforts to secure the UK against ransomware, and to prepare for the aftermath of a major cyberattack.\u201d\n\nA report by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last year revealed that a major cyberattack or ransomware attack on the UK government could lead to a loss of 1.6% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the country\u2019s economy.\n\nA key reason for increasing cyber vulnerability is that the government infrastructure is being run on outdated systems, said the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS). While the report acknowledged the efforts made by the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) to improve the country\u2019s cyber resilience, the UK government\u2019s digital infrastructure continues to remain vulnerable, especially in areas where it has made inadequate investments to upgrade legacy systems.\n\n\u201cSupply chains are also particularly vulnerable and have been described by the NCA as the \u2018soft underbelly\u2019 of CNI [Critical National Infrastructure]. With different CNI operators sharing the same supplier, a single attack could also affect multiple sectors at once, with damaging and widespread consequences,\u201d the report said.\n\nThe report recommended improved support by the UK government to support the local government and authorities. The NCSC should be adequately funded so it can establish a dedicated local authority cyber resilience program to ensure securing council supply chains, it recommended.\n\nThe report lambasted the UK government\u2019s attitude in ignoring the risk, which may lead to \u201ccatastrophic costs\u201d later on. \u201cIf the UK is to avoid being held hostage to fortune and avoid electoral interference it is vital that ransomware becomes a more pressing political priority, and that further substantial resources be devoted to tackling this pernicious threat to the UK\u2019s national security,\u201d the report added.\n\nGrowing attacks on state-owned infrastructure in several regions\n\nThe concerns of the Committee are not unfounded, as there has been a marked increase in cyberattacks on the country. Earlier this year, the UK\u2019s National Cyber Security Centre issued an alert to Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) organizations and warned of an emerging threat from state-aligned groups. The UK is the third most targeted country, after the US and Ukraine, in terms of cyberattacks.\n\n\u201cThe threat comes particularly from state-aligned groups sympathetic to Russia\u2019s invasion of Ukraine and has emerged over the past 18 months,\u201d the NCSC alert said.\n\nIn addition, the country\u2019s National Health Service (NHS) was attacked last year, which not only disrupted several health services but might have led to the patients' data falling into the hands of malicious elements.\n\nOverall, there has been an increase in the number of attacks on critical infrastructure owned by the Government. Earlier this year, several federal agencies in the US faced attacks, which were related to MOVEit, a file transfer system. Similarly, Australia also reported a marked increase in cyberattacks on its critical infrastructure, with an attack on its infrastructure every six minutes.\n\nCyberattacks are growing in frequency across the world, making it imperative for governments to enhance measures to improve cybersecurity to keep pace with the growing sophistication of attackers.