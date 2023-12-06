Attackers breach US government agencies through ColdFusion flaw

In a new advisory that shows why it’s critical to keep Adobe ColdFusion deployments up to date, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warns that two federal agencies were breached by attackers in June through an unpatched vulnerability in the application server software. The attackers used their access to deploy web shells and collect information that would enable lateral movement in the environments. The breached ColdFusion instances were outdated in both cases as the exploited vulnerability had a fix available since March.

“Analysis suggests that the malicious activity conducted by the threat actors was a reconnaissance effort to map the broader network,” CISA said in its advisory without attributing the attacks to any known group. “No evidence is available to confirm successful data exfiltration or lateral movement during either incident.”

A critical deserialization vulnerability

The vulnerability exploited in the two incidents is tracked as CVE-2023-26360 and is a critical deserialization flaw that can be exploited to achieve remote code execution. It affects ColdFusion 2021, ColdFusion 2018, as well as older versions that are no longer supported. The flaw was patched in March together with another critical deserialization vulnerability (CVE-2023-26359) and a path traversal issue.

In programming, serialization is the process of converting data into a stream of bytes, usually to transmit it over the wire. Deserialization is the reversal of that process and like with most data parsing operations in software, it can be a source of vulnerabilities if users control the input. Unsafe deserialization flaws have plagued Java applications for years and ColdFusion, a server platform for running CFML applications, is written in Java.

Deserialization flaws are not uncommon in ColdFusion. Since March, Adobe patched six more such flaws that were rated critical and could result in arbitrary code execution, three of them last month. Attackers also have an appetite for exploiting them, with a ColdFusion deserialization flaw patched in July seeing active exploitation in the wild.

Implants target both the underlying server and ColdFusion itself

While ColdFusion is cross-platform software, it is commonly deployed on Windows servers running the IIS web server. This makes it an attractive target for hackers because the underlying server might contain accounts and other information that could allow lateral movement inside an organization’s Windows network.