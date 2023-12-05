Cisco unveils AI-powered assistants to level up security defenses

Cisco is making a bid to drive artificial intelligence (AI) deeper into its cloud security platform, launching a new feature, AI Assistant for Security, a cross-domain AI-driven assistant designed to help organizations of all sizes level up their defenses against the rising tide of threats.

"With attacks getting more sophisticated and the attack surface getting larger, the only way to stop these attacks is by operating at machine scale, not human scale," Jeetu Patel, executive VP and GM of security and collaboration at Cisco told CSO.

Comprising two new tools — an AI-powered helper for firewall policy and AI-powered encrypted visibility engine for all firewall models — the goal is to help reduce complexity in setting security policies and assess traffic without decryption.

AI Assistant for firewall policy

The AI assistant for firewall policy sits within Cisco's Firewall Management Center and Defense Orchestrator. By enabling users to input their instructions, it will provide suitable options for security settings, without someone needing to learn how to navigate menus and find specific features.

Utilizing the AI-driven security assistant, administrators can use natural language to discover policies, get rule recommendations, and eliminate duplicate rules and misconfigured policies. "We want to augment the intelligence of people with machine intelligence," said Patel.

AI-powered Encrypted Visibility Engine for all firewall models

With the AI-powered Encrypted Visibility Engine for all firewall models, Cisco aims to tackle a challenge that it believes holds up malware detection. Given most data center traffic is encrypted, the inability to inspect encrypted traffic is a key security concern, but it's resource-intensive and fraught with operational, privacy, and compliance issues.