UK CSO 30 Awards 2023 winners announced

Congratulations to the CSO 30 UK 2023 winners for driving security innovation and delivering business value in their organisations and in the wider sector. \n\nThe winners of the CSO 30 UK Awards 2023 have been announced. The awards recognise 30 UK IT professionals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and business value in cybersecurity. This year\u2019s winners have exhibited excellence in recognising and addressing key cybersecurity challenges within organisations and the wider sector.\u00a0\n\nOf particular significance has been the number of security leaders that have dedicated time and resource to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion, hiring and talent retention, security-business enablement, and automation and AI. Such endeavours are key to the success of modern cybersecurity, and are recognised this year with CSO UK\u2019s new Recognitions Awards in these four areas. CSO UK has also announced its first inductees into the new CSO UK Hall of Fame in acknowledgement of their outstanding contributions to the UK\u2019s cybersecurity community. \n\nThe winners will be recognised during the CSO 30 2023 Awards ceremony on November 30, 2023, at 8 Fenchurch Place, London. The ceremony will be co-located with the Official CSO Security Summit UK, taking place on the same day. \n\nCongratulations to the UK CSO 30 2023 winners, as well as the recipients of the Recognitions Awards and inductees into the Hall of Fame. \n\nThe UK CSO 30 Awards 2023 winners are:\u00a0\n\n1st place: Stuart Seymour, Director of Security, Virgin Media O2 \n\n2nd place: Samantha Humphries, Senior Director of Security Strategy, Exabeam \n\n3rd place: Nicholas James Bown, CISO, Grey Elephant Consulting \n\n4th place: Baldev Dhillon, Head of Group Information Security, Travis Perkins PLC \n\n5th place: Mark Walmsley, Global CISO, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer \n\n(remaining winners listed alphabetically by forename) \n\nThe winners of this year\u2019s Recognition Awards are: \n\nFinally, the inductees into the new CSO UK Hall of Fame are: