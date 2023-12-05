Americas

UK CSO 30 Awards 2023 winners announced
by Romy Tuin

UK CSO 30 Awards 2023 winners announced

News
Dec 05, 20234 mins
CSO and CISO
cso 30
Credit:

Congratulations to the CSO 30 UK 2023 winners for driving security innovation and delivering business value in their organisations and in the wider sector. 

The winners of the CSO 30 UK Awards 2023 have been announced. The awards recognise 30 UK IT professionals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and business value in cybersecurity. This year's winners have exhibited excellence in recognising and addressing key cybersecurity challenges within organisations and the wider sector.

Of particular significance has been the number of security leaders that have dedicated time and resource to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion, hiring and talent retention, security-business enablement, and automation and AI. Such endeavours are key to the success of modern cybersecurity, and are recognised this year with CSO UK's new Recognitions Awards in these four areas. CSO UK has also announced its first inductees into the new CSO UK Hall of Fame in acknowledgement of their outstanding contributions to the UK's cybersecurity community. 

The winners will be recognised during the CSO 30 2023 Awards ceremony on November 30, 2023, at 8 Fenchurch Place, London. The ceremony will be co-located with the Official CSO Security Summit UK, taking place on the same day. 

Congratulations to the UK CSO 30 2023 winners, as well as the recipients of the Recognitions Awards and inductees into the Hall of Fame. 

The UK CSO 30 Awards 2023 winners are:

1st place: Stuart Seymour, Director of Security, Virgin Media O2 

2nd place: Samantha Humphries, Senior Director of Security Strategy, Exabeam 

3rd place: Nicholas James Bown, CISO, Grey Elephant Consulting 

4th place: Baldev Dhillon, Head of Group Information Security, Travis Perkins PLC 

5th place: Mark Walmsley, Global CISO, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer 

(remaining winners listed alphabetically by forename) 

  • Andrew Barber, Head of Apps and Devices, Surrey & Sussex Police 
  • Andrew Cooke, Director of Information Security Services, Acacium Group Ltd 
  • Andrew Rose, Resident CISO, Proofpoint 
  • Charlie Jones, Director, ReversingLabs 
  • Erhan Temurkan, Director of Information Security and Technology, Fleet Mortgages 
  • Hazel Dundee, Information Security and Governance Manager, DPO, Helios Ltd 
  • Holly Foxcroft, Head of Neurodiversity in Cyber Research and Consulting, Stott and May consulting 
  • Jagjot Singh, Information Security Manager, Ted Baker 
  • Jon France, CISO, (ISC)2 
  • Keith Price, CSO, National Highways 
  • Marios Clark, CISO, job&talent 
  • Marius Poskus, VP of Cyber Security, Glow Financial Services 
  • Mark Sedman, Head of Global Cyber Security, WaterAid 
  • Michael Frampton, Director of IT, Bluestone Resorts Ltd 
  • Pantazis Kourtis, Global Head of Information and Cyber Security, Vistra 
  • Paul Midian, CISO, easyJet 
  • Ram Ganeshanathan, Vice President - Enterprise Security, Arm 
  • Regina Bluman, Cyber Security Advisor, Pinsent Masons 
  • Rob Plummer, Director Infrastructure and Security, Fletchers Solicitors 
  • Robin Smith, CISO, Aston Martin 
  • Shaun van Niekerk, Founder and CISO, Steeple Cyber 
  • Tarnveer Singh, CISO, The Exeter 
  • Tim Grieveson, CSO & SVP Information Security, Aveva 
  • Tom Ellis-Aziz, Consulting Director - Cyber and Risk, Emposo 
  • Venkatesh Ravindran, VP, Security and Resilience, Colt Technology Services 

The winners of this year's Recognition Awards are: 

  • Erhan Temurkan, Jon France, and Robin Smith - Hiring and Talent Retention 
  • Samantha Humphries, Stuart Seymour, Holly Foxcroft - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 
  • Rob Plummer, Regina Bluman, Michael Frampton - Security-Business Enablement 
  • Mark Walmsley, Paul Midian, Tarnveer Singh - Automation and AI 

Finally, the inductees into the new CSO UK Hall of Fame are: 

  • Christian Toon, Head of Cyber Professional Services, Pinsent Masons 
  • Jitender Arora, Partner & North South Europe CISO, Deloitte 
  • Sian John, Chief Technology Officer, NCC Group 
  • Sarb Sembhi, CTO, Virtually Informed 
  • Amanda Finch, CEO, Chartered Institute of Information Security 
