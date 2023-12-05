UK CSO 30 Awards 2023 winners announced

Congratulations to the CSO 30 UK 2023 winners for driving security innovation and delivering business value in their organisations and in the wider sector.

The winners of the CSO 30 UK Awards 2023 have been announced. The awards recognise 30 UK IT professionals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and business value in cybersecurity. This year's winners have exhibited excellence in recognising and addressing key cybersecurity challenges within organisations and the wider sector.

Of particular significance has been the number of security leaders that have dedicated time and resource to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion, hiring and talent retention, security-business enablement, and automation and AI. Such endeavours are key to the success of modern cybersecurity, and are recognised this year with CSO UK's new Recognitions Awards in these four areas. CSO UK has also announced its first inductees into the new CSO UK Hall of Fame in acknowledgement of their outstanding contributions to the UK's cybersecurity community.

The winners will be recognised during the CSO 30 2023 Awards ceremony on November 30, 2023, at 8 Fenchurch Place, London. The ceremony will be co-located with the Official CSO Security Summit UK, taking place on the same day.

Congratulations to the UK CSO 30 2023 winners, as well as the recipients of the Recognitions Awards and inductees into the Hall of Fame.

The UK CSO 30 Awards 2023 winners are: