Okta confirms recent hack affected all customers within the affected system

Identity and access management company, Okta, has revealed last month's security incident within its support case management system has affected all users, contrary to earlier reports of it compromising the data of only one percent of users.

In a November 21 update on the incident, David Bradbury, chief security officer at Okta confirmed that a subsequent review of earlier analysis yielded new findings.

"Okta Security has continued to review our initial analysis shared on November 3, re-examining the actions that the threat actor performed," said Bradbury in a statement. "Today we are sharing new information that potentially impacts the security of our customers."

The review included manually recreating reports the threat actor ran in the system and the files the threat actor downloaded.

All Okta customer support users are impacted

In an earlier report on the incident, Okta had said that less than one percent of all the users on Okta's customer support system were affected by the hack.

"Having finalized our investigation, we can confirm that from September 28, 2023 to October 17, 2023, a threat actor gained unauthorized access to files inside Okta's customer support system associated with 134 Okta customers, or less than 1% of Okta customers," Okta said in the earlier report. "Some of these files were HAR files that contained session tokens which could in turn be used for session hijacking attacks."