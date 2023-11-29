FBI probes into Pennsylvanian water utility hack by pro-Iran group

Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa (MWAA), a water utility in the state of Pennsylvania, has entered a federal and state investigation after a breach in one of its equipment by pro-Iran hacking group Cyber Av3ngers.

On Friday, the attackers breached a piece of Israeli-made equipment used by the water utility, calling it "fair game" amid the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war. The breach has caused one of its water pump stations to be operated manually until the automated systems are operational again.

"I am closely monitoring this cyberattack on the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa," said Congressman Chris Deluzio in a statement. "Federal officials are assisting the investigation, and I remain ready to help with federal agencies."

The hack is reportedly limited to only one machine at the station that boosts water pressure for two nearby townships and has no impact on water quality or service. MWAA authority did not respond to email queries seeking further details about the attack.

Critical systems attack draws federal attention

Officials notified of a communication failure at the victim station found a hack notice on the computer controlling the pumps that said, "Every equipment made in Israel is Cyber Av3ngers legal target." MWAA, which serves about 15,000 people in the Pittsburgh area has reportedly decided to replace the Israeli-made equipment as a precaution.

"That was maybe the furthest thing from my mind," Robert J Bible, general manager of MWAA said in an interview with CNN about getting caught in the crossfire of the Middle Eastern war. "Especially for a community. We only serve 15,000 people. You wouldn't put two and two together."