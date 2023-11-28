Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeIndustryAmazon’s AWS Control Tower aims to help secure your data’s borders
Jon Gold
by Jon Gold
Senior writer

Amazon’s AWS Control Tower aims to help secure your data’s borders

News
Nov 28, 20233 mins
Cloud SecurityRegulation

As digital compliance tasks and data sovereignty rules get ever more complicated, Amazon wants automation to help.

Two Professional IT Programers Discussing Blockchain Data Network Architecture Design and Development Shown on Desktop Computer Display.
Credit: gorodenkoff

Amazon's AWS Control Tower system, designed to let users more easily manage complicated cloud environments with multiple accounts and wide arrays of services, now has 65 new controls and rule sets aimed at managing digital sovereignty concerns.

The new controls, which the company announced in a blog post on Monday during its week-long re:Invent conference, focus on allowing users to comply with complex regulatory and security requirements in a more programmatic way, adding features like the ability to mandate certain Nitro instance types for particular EC2 hosts, and implementing advanced key management strategies for broader encryption.

Control Tower's new features also allow for finer control over where, physically, an organization's data can be stored or sent. Whereas before, the "Region" system could only be applied to a single landing zone -- Control Tower's dedicated "home" area for managing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) policy -- users can now mark out regional controls for data based on individual organizational units and accounts globally. This, the company said, makes it easier to customize restrictions on the storage and movement of data.

This week's release is the latest step in Amazon's work toward fulfilling the "AWS Digital Sovereignty Pledge" that it made a year ago -- the company promised last November to offer the "most advanced set of sovereignty controls and features available in the cloud." Its Nitro System hypervisor, which underlies its latest EC2 instances, is the centerpiece of these efforts, but other parts of the vast Amazon cloud empire have received updates as well.

"We launched AWS Dedicated Local Zones, a piece of infrastructure that is fully managed by AWS and built for exclusive use by a customer or community and placed in a customer-specified location or data center," the company's blog post read. "And more recently, we announced the construction of a new independent sovereign Region in Europe."

The rapidity with which compliance and security requirements have grown and become more complicated is the underlying motive for Amazon's data sovereignty initiative. Specific industries, like utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and healthcare, tend to have strict requirements for control of sensitive data, making it more difficult to take full advantage of cloud technology. Moreover, different jurisdictions, like the EU and US, have quickly evolving regulatory regimes that businesses must stay compliant with.

"Many customers have told us they are concerned that they will have to choose between the full power of AWS and a feature-limited sovereign cloud solution that could hamper their ability to innovate, transform, and grow," Amazon said.

Jon Gold
by Jon Gold
Senior Writer

Jon Gold covers IoT and wireless networking for Network World. He can be reached at jon_gold@ifoundrycodg.com.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Amazon’s AWS Control Tower aims to help secure your data’s borders

By Jon Gold
Nov 28, 20233 mins
RegulationRegulationGovernment
Image
opinion

A year after ChatGPT’s debut, is GenAI a boon or the bane of the CISO’s existence?

By Christopher Burgess
Nov 27, 20236 mins
Generative AIData and Information SecuritySecurity Practices
Image
feature

Rise of the cyber CPA: What it means for CISOs

By Evan Schuman
Nov 27, 20237 mins
CSO and CISOCompliance
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Sunil Sale, CISO at MinterEllison

Nov 20, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Robbie Whittome, CISO at Curtin University

Oct 16, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Cisco's Anthony Grieco on opportunities in Southeast Asia's cybersecurity landscape

Oct 10, 202316 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Sunil Sale, CISO at MinterEllison

Nov 20, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

AI and Cybersecurity: Speed Bumps, Training, and Communication

Nov 06, 202317 mins
CyberattacksGenerative AI
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Robbie Whittome

Oct 16, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image