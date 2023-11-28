How a digital design firm navigated its SOC 2 audit

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, artificial intelligence (AI) is a driving force behind innovation. However, AI's true potential hinges not only on technological prowess but also on the insight and foresight of designers and strategists. These professionals ensure that AI advancements are groundbreaking and safeguard our societal fabric.

As a co-founder of a company deeply engaged in developing digital solutions, I’ve found our journey to SOC 2 Certification unexpectedly essential to these very topics. I'm sharing the path we took, highlighting the lessons, insights, and unanticipated advantages we encountered during the process.

Since our founding over a decade ago, L+R's global team has enabled a diverse range of businesses--from nimble small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Fortune 500 companies--to traverse the intricate digital terrain. Our firm isn’t confined to the traditional roles of a strategy consulting firm or a design and technology studio; we’ve intertwined our offerings to provide a holistic, 360-degree value to our clients.

The pursuit of SOC 2 certification was a conscious and strategic choice. We started about two years ago, well ahead of the AI surge, in alignment with our belief in the importance of privacy and security, as well as to make onboarding more streamlined with our enterprise clientele. The decision was properly assessed by all departments since it is a significant investment for a small business, demanding not only financial resources but also the dedication of our teams to adapt to new, albeit temporarily less efficient, procedures for a greater purpose.

L+R's approach to the SOC 2 audit process

We recognized early on that fortifying security goes hand in hand with cultivating a culture attuned to these imperatives. As we often guide clients in enhancing employee experiences, it was an enlightening revelation to see the parallels with our internal processes. SOC 2’s scope extended into the realms of employee training, standard operating procedures, and the overarching themes of security and privacy. This holistic approach underscored the intrinsic link between a secure, privacy-conscious environment and a positive employee experience.

Fully aware of the pivotal role that cybersecurity stakeholders play in the approval of new technologies, we ensured that our journey toward SOC 2 compliance was aligned with the expectations of these key decision-makers. We recognize the importance of ensuring peace of mind for stakeholders when collaborating with us, as we understand that the strength of the chain is determined by its weakest link.