How a digital design firm navigated its SOC 2 audit

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, artificial intelligence (AI) is a driving force behind innovation. However, AI\u2019s true potential hinges not only on technological prowess but also on the insight and foresight of designers and strategists. These professionals ensure that AI advancements are groundbreaking and safeguard our societal fabric.\n\nAs a co-founder of a company deeply engaged in developing digital solutions, I've found our journey to SOC 2 Certification unexpectedly essential to these very topics. I\u2019m sharing the path we took, highlighting the lessons, insights, and unanticipated advantages we encountered during the process.\n\nSince our founding over a decade ago, L+R\u2019s global team has enabled a diverse range of businesses\u2014from nimble small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Fortune 500 companies\u2014to traverse the intricate digital terrain. Our firm isn't confined to the traditional roles of a strategy consulting firm or a design and technology studio; we've intertwined our offerings to provide a holistic, 360-degree value to our clients.\n\nThe pursuit of SOC 2 certification was a conscious and strategic choice. We started about two years ago, well ahead of the AI surge, in alignment with our belief in the importance of privacy and security, as well as to make onboarding more streamlined with our enterprise clientele. The decision was properly assessed by all departments since it is a significant investment for a small business, demanding not only financial resources but also the dedication of our teams to adapt to new, albeit temporarily less efficient, procedures for a greater purpose.\n\nL+R\u2019s approach to the SOC 2 audit process\n\nWe recognized early on that fortifying security goes hand in hand with cultivating a culture attuned to these imperatives. As we often guide clients in enhancing employee experiences, it was an enlightening revelation to see the parallels with our internal processes. SOC 2's scope extended into the realms of employee training, standard operating procedures, and the overarching themes of security and privacy. This holistic approach underscored the intrinsic link between a secure, privacy-conscious environment and a positive employee experience.\n\nFully aware of the pivotal role that cybersecurity stakeholders play in the approval of new technologies, we ensured that our journey toward SOC 2 compliance was aligned with the expectations of these key decision-makers. We recognize the importance of ensuring peace of mind for stakeholders when collaborating with us, as we understand that the strength of the chain is determined by its weakest link.\n\nWhat is a SOC 2 audit?\n\nA little background on the SOC 2 Certification: Created by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), System and Organization Control (SOC) audits fall under several evaluation and reporting frameworks comprising and fall under three categories: SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3. Most organizations ask their vendors and business partners to provide the results of a SOC 2 Type 2 audit. Auditors evaluate organizations against the SOC 2 framework and the AICPA\u2019s five Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 audit reports inform organizations and their partners how well they\u2019re protecting data in each of those five areas.\n\nSelect the right audit and attestation consultants\n\nEmbarking on the SOC 2 certification, we first needed to find a consultant who could guide us through the process. The selection of this service provider demanded an in-depth analysis of our organizational framework, the quality of our employee experience, and the intricacies of our client relationships. A dedicated internal leader was appointed to foster best practices and to ensure department-wide compliance. After evaluating several SOC 2 certification service providers, we chose one that resonated with our operational ethos.\n\nIn refining our approach to selecting the appropriate audit and attestation consultants, we concentrated on a set of core criteria that resonated with our organizational needs and values. Our decision-making process was streamlined, focusing on five essential aspects that comprehensively addressed our requirements:\n\nThese tailored criteria guided us in selecting a consultant who was not just a service provider, but a partner aligned with our vision of a seamless, technologically advanced, and efficient SOC 2 certification journey.\n\nNavigate the obstacles to SOC 2 certification\n\nThe journey, however, was not without its hurdles. In the first year, we reached a juncture where we had to pivot from our chosen service provider due to a mismatch with our team's workflow, which also incurred a significant financial burden.\n\nThe procurement of new equipment was an unexpected yet vital aspect of our operational enhancement, particularly the transition of team members from using their personal devices to company-provided laptops. This change was crucial for enhancing security and ensuring a consistent technological environment across our team. Although it represented an unanticipated expense, it underscored our commitment to maintaining high-security standards and a uniform work experience, aligning with our overall goals for operational excellence and security compliance.\n\nAdditional challenges included the need to overhaul our digital infrastructure. We discovered that certain legacy systems were not compliant with SOC 2 standards, necessitating upgrades that were both time-consuming and costly. Moreover, the process of educating our team and adjusting to new security measures led to a temporary decrease in operational speed as employees adapted to the more stringent protocols.\n\nAlthough the upgrades required a significant investment, we firmly believed that the benefits to both our clients and our team more than justified the additional expense. Adhering to the principle that better tools yield superior results, we faced these challenges head-on.\n\nThe SOC 2 audit experience: Navigating the rigors of compliance\n\nThe audit process for SOC 2 certification was a multifaceted endeavor that tested the mettle of our entire organization. It began with a pre-audit phase where we meticulously gathered evidence of our existing controls and processes. This phase was crucial as it set the stage for the actual audit, and it was here that we faced our first set of challenges.\n\nWe had to comb through our data-handling procedures, system access controls, and risk management protocols to ensure they met the stringent SOC 2 criteria. Every aspect of our operation, from client onboarding to product development \u2014 where AI plays a critical role \u2014 and even employee offboarding and employee offboarding, was scrutinized. In our pre-audit work, we realized that many of our processes, particularly those involving the nuanced use of AI in both our operations as well as building tools for clients, functioned effectively in practice but had not been formally recorded. This revelation led us to invest a considerable amount of time in meticulously documenting these procedures.\n\nFor instance, we identified a potential vulnerability in how AI prompts could be manipulated to bypass standard security measures like two-factor authentication. A cleverly crafted prompt might trick the AI into divulging restricted information, a risk not typically present with traditional web interfaces. To address this, we developed truncated datasets tailored to individual permission levels, ensuring compliance with SOC 2 requirements.\n\nWhen the actual audit commenced, it brought a new level of scrutiny to our operations. The auditors were thorough, requiring evidence for each control we claimed to have in place. For example, they didn't just take our word for it that we conducted regular security training; they asked for attendance logs, training materials, and even test results.\n\nThe audit also examined our vendor management processes, where we had to demonstrate due diligence and ongoing monitoring of third-party service providers. This was especially relevant as we relied on various external platforms and tools to deliver services to our clients.\n\nOne of the more intense aspects of the audit was the testing of our incident response plan. We had to provide records of past incidents, how they were handled, and the lessons learned. Moreover, the auditors conducted tabletop exercises to assess our preparedness for potential future security events.\n\nAfter weeks of evaluation, the auditors presented their findings. We excelled in some areas, such as in our encryption of sensitive data and our robust user authentication systems. However, they also identified areas for improvement, like the need for more granular access controls and enhanced monitoring of system configurations.\n\nPost-audit, we were given a roadmap of sorts\u2014a list of recommendations to address the identified deficiencies. This phase was dedicated to remediation, where we worked diligently to implement the auditors' suggestions and improve our systems.\n\nReflecting on the transformative impact of SOC 2 certification, L+R has discerned a profound shift in the dynamics of client engagement and internal processes. SOC 2 certification transcends the realm of compliance, fostering enriched dialogues, bolstering trust, and catalyzing decision-making at the executive level. Here's how the SOC 2 certification has become a pivotal element in our journey:\n\nClient engagement and trust\n\nInternal advancements\n\nBroader implications\n\nL+R's journey highlights the need for a fundamental change in how we approach the convergence of AI and cybersecurity. Recognizing security as a critical element right from the start is essential. This is a message to the industry to place a high priority on protecting innovation and maintaining data integrity, ensuring a robust and reliable digital future for businesses. While AI brings with it a degree of uncertainty, we are aware that it represents the future. At L+R, we are committed to laying the foundation and equipping ourselves to face any potential challenges that this emerging and evolving technology may present.