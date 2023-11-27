GE investigates alleged data breach into confidential projects: Report

Hackers associated with a group named CyberNiggers have claimed that they have breached General Electric and accessed information related to confidential military projects that the company was working on.

Last week, IntelBroker, a member of the CyberNiggers criminal group, claimed to have breached the multinational tech giant and attempted to sell its network access for $500 on a hacker forum, according to BleepingComputer.

The alleged breach also claimed access to confidential information relating to the US government defense R&D agency, DARPA.

Proof of leak sets off investigation

In a post on a hacker forum, IntelBroker claimed that they initially attempted to sell alleged SSH and SVN access to GE networks but, upon failing to find suitable buyers, the threat actor is now re-attempting to sell the leaked data to whoever is willing to pay for it.

Samples of data put up for sale on the hacker forum included SQL database files, military documents, aviation systems technical descriptions and guides, and maintenance reports, the hacker said.

GE engages in the creation and production of aerospace technology, specifically aircraft engines. The company also collaborates with DARPA, working together on diverse projects related to advanced materials research, energy, and electronics utilized in defense applications.