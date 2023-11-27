GE investigates alleged data breach into confidential projects: Report

Hackers associated with a group named CyberNiggers have claimed that they have breached General Electric and accessed information related to confidential military projects that the company was working on.\n\nLast week, IntelBroker, a member of the CyberNiggers criminal group, claimed to have breached the multinational tech giant and attempted to sell its network access for $500 on a hacker forum, according to BleepingComputer.\n\nThe alleged breach also claimed access to confidential information relating to the US government defense R&D agency, DARPA.\n\nProof of leak sets off investigation\n\nIn a post on a hacker forum, IntelBroker claimed that they initially attempted to sell alleged SSH and SVN access to GE networks but, upon failing to find suitable buyers, the threat actor is now re-attempting to sell the leaked data to whoever is willing to pay for it.\n\nSamples of data put up for sale on the hacker forum included SQL database files, military documents, aviation systems technical descriptions and guides, and maintenance reports, the hacker said.\n\nGE engages in the creation and production of aerospace technology, specifically aircraft engines. The company also collaborates with DARPA, working together on diverse projects related to advanced materials research, energy, and electronics utilized in defense applications.\n\n\u201cWe are aware of claims made by a bad actor regarding GE data and are investigating these claims. We will take appropriate measures to help protect the integrity of our systems,\u201d a GE Spokesperson told BleepingComputer.\n\nIntelBroker is known for a few successful, high-profile attacks in the past including the data breaches at Weee! grocery service, the District of Columbia\u2019s DC Health Link program, and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.\n\nCyberNigger is a returning offender\n\nData leaks at several large companies including Autotrader, Volvo, Hilton Hotels, Verizon, AT&T, and the US Immigration Service have been attributed to CyberNigger. The group said in a post that these attacks exposed them to \u201cintense scrutiny from various US agencies\u201d and that they had to \u201clay low\u201d for a while.\n\nOn November 22, a new recruit and a leading group member confirmed the return of CyberNiggers on a hacker forum.\n\n\u201cIn the past, the group Cyber Niggers experienced significant exposure in various leaks and discussions, leading to intense underwent changes gaining new members, such as myself,\u201d said the recruit. \u201cIt has recently been reconstituted, with a focus on positive contributions (leaks) to the forum and financial considerations.\u201d The group now seeks to enlist individuals with outstanding operational security (OPSEC) skills, a community spirit, a racist mentality, knowledge of Monero and crypto swapping, and knowledge of secure communications based on the use of PGP keys, according to the forum post.