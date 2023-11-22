Flaw in Citrix software led to the recent cyberattack on Boeing: Report

Vulnerability in Citrix\u2019s software, known as Citrix Bleed, was exploited by a ransomware group, LockBit 3.0, to attack aviation giant Boeing and other organizations.\n\nLast month, Russia-based ransomware group LockBit 3.0 claimed responsibility for the attack on Boeing. Subsequently, it removed Boeing\u2019s name from the leak site and extended the deadline from November 2 to November 10. However, talks between Boeing and LockBit 3.0, if any, were not successful, as the latter published about 50GB of data allegedly stolen from Boeing\u2019s systems. LockBit is believed to have hacked as many as 800 organizations in 2023 alone.\u00a0\n\n\u201cWe are aware that, in connection with this incident, a criminal ransomware actor has released information it alleges to have taken from our systems,\u201d Boeing said in a statement. \u201cWe continue to investigate the incident and will remain in contact with law enforcement, regulatory authorities, and potentially impacted parties, as appropriate.\u201d\n\nAccording to some estimates, US organizations hit by LockBit paid the ransomware gang as much as $90 million as ransom between 2020 and mid-2023. Since its formation in 2020, LockBit has emerged as one of the world\u2019s biggest hacking groups.\n\nAdvisory based on data shared by Boeing\n\nBased on the data \u201cvoluntarily shared\u201d by Boeing, a cybersecurity advisory was issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with the FBI and Australian Cyber Security Center.\n\n\u201cCitrix Bleed, known to be leveraged by LockBit 3.0 affiliates, allows threat actors to bypass password requirements and multifactor authentication (MFA), leading to successful session hijacking of legitimate user sessions on Citrix NetScaler web application delivery control (ADC) and Gateway appliances,\u201d said the advisory.\n\nThe advisory shared the tactics, techniques, and procedures \u201cvoluntarily shared\u201d by Boeing. The flaw was fixed by Citrix last month. However, by then, it was already being exploited by several malicious elements. Post issuing the patch, Citrix urged the users to install the patch immediately.\n\n\u201cExploits of this vulnerability have been reported. If you are using the affected builds of NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway, we strongly urge you to install the updated builds as soon as possible,\u201d NetScaler said in a blog post.\u00a0\n\n\u201cThrough the takeover of legitimate user sessions, malicious actors acquire elevated permissions to harvest credentials, move laterally, and access data and resources,\u201d it added.\n\nAs per media reports, CISA has informed around 300 organizations so they could address the flaw to protect their systems.\n\nGrowing LockBit 3.0 horror\n\nLockBit is also believed to have attacked the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Allen & Overy law firm, and the UK\u2019s Royal Mail, among others. The attack on the US arm of ICBC, China\u2019s biggest lender, was so severe that it led to the disruption of trade at US Treasury markets recently. \n\nThe ICBC bank is believed to have paid ransom to LockBit to regain control of its systems. Surprisingly, ICBC reported a hack after about a month of Citrix releasing a patch. A delay in installing the patch possibly led to the incident.