CSO30 Australia 2023 winners unveiled

Australia\u2019s top cybersecurity leaders and their teams have been recognised at this year\u2019s CSO30 Awards at an exclusive, invite-only event in Sydney. \n\nThe CSO30 Australia Awards is aligned to Foundry's global awards programme and celebrates the leading individuals and organisations delivering cybersecurity initiatives that have changed the way the business is protected. \n\nAlong with their cybersecurity initiatives, nominees were also evaluated based on how they collaborated with and influenced their stakeholders to improve cybersecurity and resilience within the enterprise. Judges also assessed their contribution to the wider cybersecurity community beyond their organisations. \n\nThis year the CSO30 recognised two individuals with Business Value and Leadership awards for demonstrating outstanding leadership and business value in cybersecurity. \n\nIn the Business Value category, Dan Maslin, Group Chief Information Security Officer at Monash University, took out the top award. Richard Heron, Global Chief Information Security Officer at Frontier Software, was highly commended by the judges in this category. \n\nIn the Leadership category, Daniela Fernandez Palacios, Head of Information Security at PayPal, took out top place. David Geber, General Manager, Information Security from REST, was also highly commended. \n\nAnd for the first time in 2023, an emerging cybersecurity leader was recognised with the Next CISO Award. Daniel Aldam, Head of IT at Keolis Downer, was the inaugural winner of this award. \n\n CSO30 Australia Awards 2023 honourees (in alphabetical order)*: \n\n*Rankings were removed this year to ensure winners were equitably recognised for their achievements. Congratulations to the 2023 CSO30 Australia winners!