CSO30 Australia 2023 winners unveiled

Australia's top cybersecurity leaders and their teams have been recognised at this year's CSO30 Awards at an exclusive, invite-only event in Sydney.

The CSO30 Australia Awards is aligned to Foundry’s global awards programme and celebrates the leading individuals and organisations delivering cybersecurity initiatives that have changed the way the business is protected.

Along with their cybersecurity initiatives, nominees were also evaluated based on how they collaborated with and influenced their stakeholders to improve cybersecurity and resilience within the enterprise. Judges also assessed their contribution to the wider cybersecurity community beyond their organisations.

This year the CSO30 recognised two individuals with Business Value and Leadership awards for demonstrating outstanding leadership and business value in cybersecurity.

In the Business Value category, Dan Maslin, Group Chief Information Security Officer at Monash University, took out the top award. Richard Heron, Global Chief Information Security Officer at Frontier Software, was highly commended by the judges in this category.

Daniela Fernandez Palacios, Head of Information Security at PayPal; Cathy O’Sullivan, Editor-in-Chief APAC CIO & CSO, and David Geber, General Manager, Information Security, REST. Foundry

In the Leadership category, Daniela Fernandez Palacios, Head of Information Security at PayPal, took out top place. David Geber, General Manager, Information Security from REST, was also highly commended.