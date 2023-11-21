Australia’s cybersecurity strategy focuses on protecting small businesses and critical infrastructure

The Australian federal government has released the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy with a focus on protecting the country's most vulnerable citizens and businesses. At first glance, the strategy covers a lot of ground, and the government will need to work hard and fast to ensure some of all the actions proposed are put in place before the next big breach.\n\nAs previously reported, the cyber strategy is based on the idea of six cyber shields to provide an additional layer of defence against cyber threats. These shields aim to create strong businesses and citizens, safe technology, world-class threat sharing and blocking, protected critical infrastructure, sovereign capabilities and resilient region and global leadership.\n\nOn top of $2.3 billion already being spent on cybersecurity, the government has committed $586.9 million to execute the seven-year strategy. The money will go towards the following:\n\nThe federal government had shared earlier this week an 18.2-million investment to help small and medium businesses improve cybersecurity resilience and response to cyber-attacks, also part of the strategy.\n\nThe delivery of the strategy\n\nThe Australian cybersecurity strategy has most, if not all, aspects of cybersecurity covered but there are a lot of things to focus on and the timelines for the delivery of each is not clear.\n\nThe 28-page action plan details each action the strategy proposes and the departments that will be involved, but not by when each is expected to be in place. It only states some will commence immediately, and the plan will be reviewed every two years.\n\nThe strategy will be delivered in three blocks, dubbed horizons. Horizon 1 -- to be delivered up to 2025 -- will address critical gaps and focus on better protecting citizens and businesses as well as support improved cyber maturity uplift across the region. This will include work between the federal government and industry to co-design a \u201csuite of landmark legislative reforms\u201d to strengthen the cyber shields, with options for new cyber obligations, streamlined reporting processes, improved incident response and better sharing of lessons learned after a cyber incident. \n\nHorizon 2 -- to be delivered between 2026-2028 -- will focus on increasing cyber maturity by increasing the cyber workforce. Horizon 3 -- to be delivered between 2029-30 -- will focus on leading the development of emerging cyber technologies capable of adapting to new risks and opportunities across the cyber landscape.\n\nThe Government\u2019s Executive Cyber Council -- part of shield 3, action 11 -- is expected to support the delivery of national cyber security priorities, including initiatives under the Action Plan.\n\n"Without any programs or policies previously in place, and media headlines typically focused on \u2018big business\u2019 attacks, many SMEs remain unaware of how they can \u2013 or why they should \u2013 be involved to collectively raise the nation\u2019s cyber defences," Chris Sharp, CEO at Pax8 APAC, told CSO. \u201cThe strategy\u2019s Shield One imperative is set to help businesses defend themselves and make it easier to access advice and support. With the cost of cybercrime to small and medium businesses practically fatal, speed in granting these tools and resources is critical. Fast collaboration with industry is essential if we\u2019re to reach an economy made up of about 95 % SMEs \u2013 the immediate government programs are solid; they just need industry\u2019s guidance to know where to go. That\u2019s our collective duty.\u201d\n\nSharp said\u00a0CISOs have a responsibility to work with government and industry to help educate and support the broader economy, which often lacks the benefit of knowledge or resources.\n\nAUCloud CEO Peter Maloney told CSO that some actions are expansions of services already available to Australians, \u201cwhich will only improve in efficiency with more resources put behind them.\u201d\n\nKey focus points for the Australian government\n\nMinister for Cyber Security Clare O\u2019Neil spoke in a press conference this morning about some of what appears to be the government\u2019s main concerns such as ensuring the safety of households by creating standards around the security of devices.\n\nThe other major focus seems to be around telecommunications providers, an issue that got even more attention after a country-wide Optus outage left all its customers without service for approximately nine hours affecting EFTPOs machines among many other services. \n\nThe government expects telcos to share information with it about threats on top of existing measures of threat sharing and blocking. \n\nFurthermore, O\u2019Neil is concerned about critical infrastructure, including water, telco and energy providers. Referencing the cyber incident that had DP World stop most of its port activities for a whole weekend, O\u2019Neil wants to set minimal cyber standards for these industries and make sure they follow them. \u201cTelcos need to be subject to the highest standards of cybersecurity,\u201d she said in the press conference.\n\nAnother topic that has been worrying the industry is the possibility of mandatory reporting following a ransomware payment, as well as a ban on ransomware payments altogether. In the strategy, the government says it wants to work with industry to co-design options for a mandatory no fault, no liability ransomware reporting obligation for businesses to report ransomware incidents and payments. In a radio interview, O\u2019Neil said \u201cThe reason that we haven't gone ahead with a ban is because I think everyone who I work with accepts that a ban at some stage is inevitable. The problem is that we just haven't done the hard work to prepare the country to manage what a ransomware ban would do.\u201d\n\nAUCloud Maloney\u2019s believes the mandatory no fault, no liability ransomware reporting will bring to the surface more opportunities for businesses to access support quickly.\n\nAnd in order to secure identities, the government pledged to expand the Digital ID program to reduce the need for people to share sensitive personal information with government and businesses to access services online. Further details are yet to be provided.\n\nLeading up to the cybersecurity strategy\n\nThere is no denying that the Optus data breach of September 2022 was the catalyst, pushing the current government to step up when it came to cybersecurity. After a brief moment of blaming the telco, the government\u2019s attitude changed when less than a month later Medibank revealed what would become a much more serious breach, which resulted in extremely sensitive medical records of Australian residents being published on the dark web. \n\nIn December 2022, O\u2019Neil announced the development of the cybersecurity strategy, which then opened for consultation in late February 2023. More than 330 submissions were received and Home Affairs also held consultation events and stakeholder roundtables. \n\nIn March, another major data breach was revealed with publicly listed Latitude Financial finding that data from 14 million people had been accessed. \n\nIn May, the government announced how it was going to use $200 million -- partially met from within the existing resources of the Department of Home Affairs and by redirecting funding -- as part of the 2023-2024 budget to improve the country\u2019s cyber resilience.