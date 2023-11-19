Australian federal government announces cybersecurity support for SMBs

The Australian federal government announced an $18.2 million investment to help small and medium businesses to improve cybersecurity resilience and response from cyber-attacks. The support is part of the forthcoming 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy, expected to be released this week.

According to the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, there are more than 2.5 million small businesses in Australia, making it 97% of all businesses, with medium businesses making 2.5% of all businesses and large enterprises 0.2%.

To allow businesses to undertake a free, tailored self-assessment of their cyber security maturity, $7.2 million will be put towards establishing a voluntary cyber health-check program. This health check can be used to determine the strength of their cyber security measures, and access educational tools and materials they need to upskill, according to a joint announcement by Minister for Cyber Security Clare O'Neil and Minister for Small Business Julie Collins.

Although details have not been provided, the government also said that SMBs with higher risk exposure will have access to "a more sophisticated, third-party assessment to provide additional security across national supply chains."

The remaining $11 million will go towards the Small Business Cyber Resilience Service that aims to provide one-on-one assistance to help small businesses navigate their cyber challenges, including walking them through the steps to recover from a cyber-attack.

"Uplifting the cyber security of our small businesses is integral to a cyber secure and resilient nation, and this dedicated support will make a huge difference in their preparedness and resilience,” O'Neil said in a statement.