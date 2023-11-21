The alarming rise of quishing is a red flag for CISOs

QR codes have become a useful tool in the arsenal of bad actors looking to penetrate barriers to access because they're easy to incorporate into attacks, difficult to detect and prevent, and good at fooling users into giving up credentials. Fortunately, there are effective steps cyber security pros can take to mitigate this growing attack vector.

A precipitous rise in 2023 in QR code phishing campaigns — also known as quishing — is being reported by many industry sources, including Perception Point, Check Point, and AT&T. It is a significant and growing trend, and although technically it's little more than an embellishment to the standard phishing model, the technique has several features that merit attention.

Quishing works by encoding information, often a malicious link, in the ubiquitous QR code image format. The technical-looking codes often make it easier for employees to fall for the scam and harder for automated systems to detect.

Why is quishing on the rise?

As security platforms improve their ability to deal with phishing in general, bad actors are always looking for new ways to bypass defenses. Zero-trust policies and multifactor authentication reduce the effectiveness of phishing campaigns.

For the attacker, QR codes bring a number of benefits, including some appreciated by legitimate businesses: they are easy to create and easy to use. It is easy for attackers to use free resources to generate convincing QR code enabled phishing emails, attachments, and websites — a mechanism that can increase the effectiveness of their efforts with minimum effort.

QR codes look official and present a convenient and fast option for users easy, making them exceptional bait, and are also more difficult for automated systems to detect than other phishing techniques. Since a QR code is just an image that encodes information, it can be used to reduce the amount of malicious data in an email, thereby making it a less obvious target for spam filters.