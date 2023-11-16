CrowdStrike’s new Falcon Go delivers AI security to SMBs

Cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike has released a version of its Falcon platform, called Falcon Go, that's aimed at small and medium size (SMB) businesses and designed to provide a one-stop, frictionless security product that lets AI do the work instead of IT staff.\n\nFalcon Go is designed to act as endpoint protection that\u2019s easy to deploy, with a guided setup wizard with built-in presets for many common protection tasks, and a unified home screen showing threat activity and protected devices. The main console also provides management options for most of the system, letting users manage devices, deploy agents and manage user authorization.\n\nThe idea is to provide robust and easy-to-use cybersecurity \u2014 accessible to non-technical users, CrowdStrike advertises \u2014 against common threats, including ransomware, data theft via unsecured devices and more.\n\n\u201cSMBs go out and buy cybersecurity solutions because they feel like they have to, but there hasn\u2019t been a strong solution for them until now. We\u2019re talking about companies ranging from five to a couple hundred employees,\u201d said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. \u201cThey don\u2019t have [security operations centers] \u2013 when you ask them about their SOC, they\u2019re probably going to look at their feet.\u201d\n\nLike most of the endpoint protection solutions on the market, Falcon Go isn\u2019t simply using signature-based detection to identify previously known threats. Rather, the system uses behavioral AI analytics to understand device activity without the need for signature identification.\n\nThe company\u2019s experience in the AI field dates back years, according to Bernard. He said that Falcon Go, like many of CrowdStrike\u2019s products, uses two types of AI to provide security. Along with the behavioral AI detection, the system uses static AI \u2014 artificial intelligence that is trained on a specific data set \u2014 for identifying threats that would have been picked up by signature-based systems.\n\nA shift in the company's branding for the product \u2014 from the term "cloud native," typically used to describe its products in the past, to "AI native" for Falcon Go \u2014 highlights the emphasis the company is putting on artificial intelligence.\n\nFalcon Go starts at $300 a year, which provides support for five devices. There\u2019s a 15-day free trial option available, and CrowdStrike said in a press release that round-the-clock support and managed services are also available.