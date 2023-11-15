Australia’s cybersecurity coordinator goes on unplanned leave

National cybersecurity coordinator Air Marshal Darren Goldie has been recalled to deal with a workplace matter related to his time in Defence.

The short statement put out by Defence also said he is currently on leave. "While the matter is under consideration it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Goldie was the first ever national cybersecurity coordinator. His appointment was announced on 23 June and his term commenced on 3 July, making just over four months in the role before being recalled to Defence. He was involved in the investigations of the recent cyber incident at DP World that led to the closure of its systems for a whole weekend, stalling movement of cargo at Australia's major ports.

His last role with Defence was that of Air Commander Australia, where Goldie was responsible for building capability and resilience for the Royal Australian Air Force. He has led the coordination of Defence responses to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil has appointed the Department of Home Affairs deputy secretary of cyber and infrastructure security Hamish Hansford as interim national cyber security coordinator.