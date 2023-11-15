Americas

  • United States

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeIndustryAustralia’s cybersecurity coordinator goes on unplanned leave
Samira Sarraf
by Samira Sarraf
Regional Editor for Australia and New Zealand

Australia’s cybersecurity coordinator goes on unplanned leave

News
Nov 15, 20232 mins
Aerospace and Defense IndustryGovernmentSecurity

Air Marshal Darren Goldie gets recalled to Defence to deal with workplace matters and goes on leave.

Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence
Credit: Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence

National cybersecurity coordinator Air Marshal Darren Goldie has been recalled to deal with a workplace matter related to his time in Defence.

The short statement put out by Defence also said he is currently on leave. "While the matter is under consideration it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Goldie was the first ever national cybersecurity coordinator. His appointment was announced on 23 June and his term commenced on 3 July, making just over four months in the role before being recalled to Defence. He was involved in the investigations of the recent cyber incident at DP World that led to the closure of its systems for a whole weekend, stalling movement of cargo at Australia's major ports.

His last role with Defence was that of Air Commander Australia, where Goldie was responsible for building capability and resilience for the Royal Australian Air Force. He has led the coordination of Defence responses to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil has appointed the Department of Home Affairs deputy secretary of cyber and infrastructure security Hamish Hansford as interim national cyber security coordinator.

Samira Sarraf
by Samira Sarraf
Regional Editor for Australia and New Zealand

With years of experience covering technology and business across the IT channel, Samira Sarraf managed the enterprise IT content at and wrote for the CIO.com, CSO Online, and Computerworld editions in Australia and New Zealand. She is now an editor with CSO Online global.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Australia’s cybersecurity coordinator goes on unplanned leave

By Samira Sarraf
Nov 15, 20232 mins
Aerospace and Defense IndustryGovernmentSecurity
Image
feature

Understanding OWASP’s Bill of Material Maturity Model: Not all SBOMs are created equal

By Chris Hughes
Nov 15, 20239 mins
DevSecOpsSoftware DeploymentSupply Chain
Image
news analysis

Misconfigured Docker API endpoints allow attackers to deliver DDoS botnet agent

By Lucian Constantin
Nov 14, 20234 mins
DDoSDDoSCyberattacks
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Robbie Whittome, CISO at Curtin University

Oct 16, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Cisco's Anthony Grieco on opportunities in Southeast Asia's cybersecurity landscape

Oct 10, 202316 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Leron Zinatullin, CISO at Linkly

Oct 09, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

AI and Cybersecurity: Speed Bumps, Training, and Communication

Nov 06, 202317 mins
CyberattacksGenerative AI
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Robbie Whittome

Oct 16, 202315 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions / ASEAN: Cisco's Anthony Grieco on opportunities in Southeast Asia's cybersecurity landscape

Oct 10, 202316 mins
CSO and CISO
Image