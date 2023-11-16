Top cybersecurity product news of the week

Wiz brings native AI security capabilities to its CNAPP\n\nNovember 16: CNAPP vendor Wiz has introduced Wiz for AI Security, which adds native AI security capabilities to its cloud-native application protection platform. It has four main components: AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), an AI security dashboard, and AI extensions for Wiz\u2019s Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Attack Path Analysis capabilities.\n\nAI-SPM is designed to mitigate the risk of shadow AI by providing visibility into all resources and technology in an organization\u2019s AI pipeline. The company claims it can detect AI services across cloud services, SDKs, and AI technologies such as AWS SageMaker, GCP Vertex AI, and Azure Cognitive Research.\n\nBy extending DSPM to AI, Wiz aims to identify and protect AI training data in the cloud by providing out-of-the-box controls. Attack paths that risk data leakage or poisoning can then be removed.\n\nAttack Path Analysis can now assess AI pipeline risk across vulnerabilities, identities, data, misconfigurations, and more. Those risks can then be correlated on the Wiz Security Graph and potential attack paths can be removed.\n\nWiz\u2019s new AI security dashboard is intended to help AI developers understand their AI security posture. It provides a prioritized list of risks as well as an AI inventory and known AI SDK vulnerabilities.\n\nIONIX adds exposure management features to its attack surface management platform\n\nNovember 16: IONIX has announced the launch of Threat Exposure Radar, which the company calls the first threat exposure management capability. IONIX will integrate the new technology with its attack surface management (ASM) platform. IONIX claims that Threat Exposure Radar provides a unified view of exposure to threats across the enterprise including cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and third-party systems.\n\nThe new solution consolidates security findings into a single view with two options: a radar-like visualization and a summary table from which users can drill down for more explanation or instructions for mitigating the exposed assets. Data is color-coded to highlight urgent items needing attention.\n\nLiving Security announces Human Risk Operations Center\n\nNovember 15: Living Security has announced the Human Risk Operations Center (HROC), a combination of the security operations center (SOC) security awareness and training, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) teams. HROC is powered by the company\u2019s Unify platform and aggregates and correlates employee behaviors using data from an organization\u2019s existing security tools.\n\nThe company claims it offers one pane of glass with real-time visibility into a company\u2019s riskiest people, departments, and programs. This helps SOC and GRC teams plan next actions and measures the impact of improving policies and behaviors. It supports API integrations for some of the most popular security tools including CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Proofpoint, and Zscaler.\n\nHROC is available now and can be deployed in existing Security Operations Centers or as a standalone offering worldwide, and it is priced based on the size of the organization.\n\nSecureAuth announces new release of Arculix access management and authentication platform\n\nNovember 15: SecureAuth has released a new version of its Arculix access management and authentication platform. The new release includes enhancements to its Orchestration Engine and improved integration with some Citrix applications and Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure). Orchestration Engine improvements include a no-code, drag-and-drop environment to more easily integrate and deploy identity services. Administrators can customize the end-user identity lifecycle including registration, verification, authentication, and post-authorization. Orchestration Engine is available to customers who use the premium version of Arculix, which is sold on a per-user\/monthly active user basis.\n\nBy integrating with Citrix through its Device Trust solution, Arculix can provide what SecureAuth promises to be a \u201cfrictionless login experience.\u201d Arculix can now authenticate users directly against Microsoft Entra ID, allowing for pass-through authentication.\n\nSophos adds three new threat detection and response solutions\n\nNovember 14: Cybersecurity-as-a-service vendor Sophos has announced three new solutions and capabilities designed to protect against active threats. Sophos Firewall v20 software with Active Threat Response will identify, stop, and block attacks without the need to add firewall rules, according to the company. The new version also integrates with Sophos\u2019s Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) gateway, which allows secure remote access to applications behind the firewall. The company has also enhanced the network scalability of Sophos Firewall to support distributed environments, and it has improved ease-of-use management.\n\nSophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) customers now have access to Sophos Network Detection and Response (NDR) with XDR. Sophos NDR scans network activity for potentially malicious traffic patterns.\n\nFinally, Sophos has enhanced its XDR solution with more third-party integrations to connect security data across multiple sources for faster detection and response, according to the company. Security operations and analyst workflow and case management features have also been improved to better filter alerts and provide visibility from a single console.\n\nOneSpan adds passwordless authentication to its DigiPass Authenticator line\n\nNovember 14: Digital agreements security company OneSpan has announced an enhancement to its Digipass Authenticators line. DIGIPASS FX1 BIO enables passwordless authentication via a physical passkey and fingerprint scan. The company claims this combination of biometric authentication and public-key cryptography will help companies meet compliance requirements, reduce phishing and other social engineering attacks, and improve the user experience. DIGIPASS FX1 BIO is based on the FIDO standard.\n\nStream Security announces Cloud Twin cloudsecops platform\n\nNovember 14: Stream Security (formerly Lightlytics) has announced three new features for its Cloud Twin engine, a cloud security operations (cloudsecops) platform that can help detect and investigate threats and exposures in their cloud environments. The company claims it can now map cloud dependencies in real-time rather than periodically, allowing security and operations teams to better cooperate to address security gaps.\n\nThe new features, which will be automatically available to existing customers, are:\n\nKasada launches KasadaIQ attack prediction services\n\nNovember 14: Threat detection and management firm Kasada has launched a new attack prediction platform designed to counter bot fraud. The KasadaIQ suite debuted with its first service, KasadaIQ for Fraud, with plans to add more capabilities in the future.\n\nKasadaIQ for Fraud is designed to provide businesses with insight into how bots target digital channels and customer data by offering visibility into non-traditional data sources and adversary communities through the \u201ccapability to detect attacks before they happen and confirm threats that would otherwise go undetected,\u201d the company said.\n\nCore functions of KasadaIQ for Fraud include:\n\nUnconventional sourcing: Kasada monitors activity within non-traditional sources -- including resale marketplaces, fraud groups, proxy providers, account generation groups, and hosting providers.\n\nEarly warnings: Kasada\u2019s analysts first identify and vet current and emerging threats within its data system, then send out advance alerts. \n\nBot acquisition and analysis: Kasada secretly purchases bots in circulation and extensively analyzes how they work.\n\nStolen credential analysis: Kasada purchases and evaluates stolen credential sets from criminal marketplaces to help the customer remedy security gaps and online fraud.\n\nDedicated analyst hours: Customers receive a set amount of analyst hours for Kasada to investigate what\u2019s most relevant to their needs, such as intel on fraud groups or reverse-engineering attacks.\n\nProfessional services: Kasada will scope custom requirements and provide expert guidance on how to best achieve the desired outcomes.\n\nCycode debuts ConnectorX with application security posture management capability\n\nNovember 14: Application security posture management (ASPM) provider Cycode has launched its click-and-consume third-party ASPM connector platform ConnectorX and announced significant enhancements to its risk intelligence graph (RIG) for risk-based prioritization. The platform aims to foster improved collaboration between security and development teams. It includes more than 40 software development lifecycle integrations, including the introduction of support for Wiz and Black Duck.\n\nThe Cycode platform provides companies with the choice to use its native ASPM tools or maximize investments in their existing AppSec tools. Companies can plug in any AppSec solution and \u201cwithin minutes,\u201d gain accurate, real-time visibility into their security posture, according to the company.\n\nDirectDefense ThreatAdvisor 3.0 aims to streamline security operations with SOAR technology\n\nNovember 14: Information security services company DirectDefense has launched ThreatAdvisor 3.0, a major update to its proprietary security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform. ThreatAdvisor 3.0 is designed to improve the speed, efficiency, and accuracy of DirectDefense\u2019s Security Operations Center (SOC), the company said in a press release.\n\nThe platform offers customized continuous security monitoring and management, automates manual processes, and includes an extensive knowledge base for compliance, security events and mitigation techniques. ThreatAdvisor 3.0 integrates with other solutions to provide a single interface for threat management with more data and better context, the company claims. The platform collects and processes vulnerability and asset data from several sources and compiles them into a holistic view of an organization\u2019s security posture, supporting penetration testing, operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) assessments, vulnerability management, managed detection and response (MDR), compliance assessments, and enterprise risk management.\n\nLacework Code Security expands coverage to full application lifecycle \n\nNovember 14: Cloud security firm Lacework has added the Code Security product to its infrastructure-as-code (IaC) suite to unify code and cloud security with the aim of allowing enterprises to innovate and deliver secure cloud-native applications with increased speed.\n\nLacework Code Security introduces two forms of static program analysis -- software composition analysis (SCA) targeted at third-party code in customers\u2019 repositories, and static application security testing (SAST) targeting first-party code. The Lacework platform now encompasses code as it is written, infrastructure as code, containers, identity and entitlement management, and runtime across clouds.\n\nLacework added that customers will have access to always-up-to-date software bills of materials (SBOMs) for every application and continual visibility into their software supply chain, as well as an understanding of open-source license risk.\n\nPalo Alto Networks updates Cortex XSIAM\n\nNovember 13: Palo Alto Networks has announced Cortex XSIAM 2.0, an updated version of its existing product that now has a command center, MITRE ATT&CK Coverage Dashboard and bring your own ML (BYOML) among other updates.\n\nThe new features are: