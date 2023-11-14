Misconfigured Docker API endpoints allow attackers to deliver DDoS botnet agent

A new attack campaign deploys malicious container images on cloud servers by exploiting insecure Docker Engine API endpoints. The malicious image contains a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) botnet implant written in Python.

“Once a valid endpoint is discovered, it's trivial to pull a malicious image and launch a container from it to carry out any conceivable objective,” researchers from Cado Security said in a report. “Hosting the malicious container in Dockerhub, Docker's container image library, streamlines this process even further.”

The malicious OracleIV image

The attack observed by Cado starts with a HTTP POST request to the /images/create endpoint of the unprotected Docker API followed by parameters that pointing to an image called oracleiv_latest that was uploaded to Docker Hub by a user named robbertignacio328832. This request is the equivalent of a docker pull command that downloads the container image and sets it up locally and is followed by a container start command.

The targeting of publicly exposed and unprotected Docker Engine APIs is not new. Several attack groups scan for such instances and typically deploy cryptojacking malware. One example is a group called TeamTNT whose primary targets are cloud environments. The group was behind a worm dubbed Silentbob that was launched earlier this year and targeted insecure Docker and Jupyter Notebook instances and stole AWS credentials.

Like this attack, TeamTNT hosted its malicious container images on Dockerhub from multiple accounts. The new OracleIV image found by Cado was being updated regularly and had over 3,000 downloads, suggesting the campaign was active and successful.

DDoS botnet and cryptojacking

Once started, the rogue container image executes an ELF binary called oracle.sh, followed by wget commands that pull in and execute a variant of the XMRig cryptocurrency miner with a custom configuration. The XMRig instance is not actually used, and these attackers are much more interested in hijacking the server’s resources for DDoS attacks.