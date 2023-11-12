Americas

Samira Sarraf
Major Australian ports shut down following cyber incident

News
Nov 12, 20232 mins
CyberattacksCybercrimeSupply Chain

DP World Australia restricted port operations for two days following the discovery of a cyber incident.

Freight containers
Credit: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

DP World Australia restricted access to its Australian port operations in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney on Saturday after a cyber incident was detected. DP World is Australia's second largest port operator and manages almost 40% of the goods going in and out of the country.

The incident was first noticed on Friday evening when the port operator informed the Australian government. The National Cyber Security Coordinator, Air Marshal Darren Goldie said on X on 11 November that the priority "is to assist DP World Australia to resolve the incident, so they are in a position to restore access to the ports they operate across the country." Goldie also said that the Australian Signals Directorate's Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) is providing technical advice and assistance and the Australian Federal Police had commenced investigations into the incident.

DP World has kept its IT systems offline throughout the weekend. It had at one point informed the Federal government that "the timeframe for interruptions to continue is likely to be a number of days, rather than weeks."

According to a recent Bloomberg report, DP World started to gradually resume activities on Monday and while offline during the weekend, it had worked with competitors to move time critical shipments such as medical supplies.

CSO has reached out to DP World for comment but had no response at the time of writing.

With years of experience covering technology and business across the IT channel, Samira Sarraf managed the enterprise IT content at and wrote for the CIO.com, CSO Online, and Computerworld editions in Australia and New Zealand. She is now an editor with CSO Online global.

