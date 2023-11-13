8 reasons your cybersecurity training program sucks and how to fix it

Companies are struggling to engage their employees in taking cybersecurity awareness training, having often to make it mandatory for staff to oblige. The ongoing financial constraints affecting all businesses also mean more work on smaller teams that then need to take time to go through very uninspiring training. The solution is to reimagine these programs, focus on more frequent training but of shorter duration, reward employees, avoid naming and shaming, and help them understand this will help them not only in their current employment but also at home and in future jobs.\n\nHere are eight reasons why your current training isn\u2019t effective and what the business should look into to make it more appealing.\n\n1. The way to fix cybersecurity training is to break it\n\nA \u201cbetter approach\u201d to make training relevant and relatable is to have people act like attackers, mimicking the complex, rapidly evolving world of cyberattacks, particularly when it comes to software security, says Ed Adams, CEO at Security Innovation. He notes that cybersecurity training programs including realistic simulations deliver higher ROI, according to the company\u2019s 2023 study with the Ponemon Institute.\n\nA training program like this might include missions, challenges -- such as broken access control and capture the flag techniques -- competitions, and leaderboards with supplemental labs and courses to assess competency and maximize learning and collaboration. \u201cBeing able to see the implication of an attack in the form of stolen data and fraudulent transactions turns vulnerabilities from theoretical issues to tangible problems,\u201d he tells CSO.\n\nHis advice is to tailor training to a person\u2019s role and to their technology platforms. \u201cWith a modularized security curriculum, it\u2019s easier to break down security concepts into interchangeable core components for specific roles. And within that approach, training must be engaging and contextual to ensure mastery, while keeping up with the latest threats faced by security teams,\u201d he says.\n\nTraining programs also need to be regular and continually updated with the latest threat intelligence. \u201cNothing tells people you don\u2019t take training seriously more than delivering outdated content once a year,\u201d says Adams. And while you can\u2019t force people to absorb knowledge they don\u2019t want to, mandatory training can also be motivational, but reinforcing the why is critical to build a security focused culture.\n\nSelf-paced learning is also important for scaling knowledge and flexibility, incorporating intimate live environments builds teamwork. \u201cThis is why instructor-led, even if remote, and group awareness events are effective. Options for train-the-trainer or apprenticeship programs are critical to organizational maturity and buy-in. Being trained by \u2018one of your own\u2019 brings a fresh perspective and increases willingness to listen and learn.\u201d\n\n2. Make the training impactful and accreditation transferable\n\nWhat CISOs may be missing is expanding beyond the check-a-box compliance-focused approach to cyber hygiene training, according to Stephen Boyce, adjunct professor at Marymount University and founder of the Cyber Doctor.\n\nTo mature an organization's security culture, more budget and human resources are needed. \u201cAnd in addition to technical talent, organizations should bolster their workforce with talent from non-traditional backgrounds, such as human factors, psychology, and safety professionals,\u201d Boyce tells CSO.\n\nEvery organization has a security culture, or lack thereof, and over time, with dedicated resources, this should mature, as should its cyber hygiene program. \u201cHow impactful an organization's cyber hygiene program is depends on the organization's security culture and whether it uses multiple delivery methods that incorporate employees' varying learning styles,\u201d he says.\n\n\u201cUsing various delivery methods, some organizations have tailored their training programs to the individual's risk profile instead of their job title or department, and this requires an individual baseline of their workforce to understand the risk profile of each employee. Then follow this with continuous assessments to understand their strengths and weaknesses against current threats to deliver meaningful training relevant to the employee,\u201d he says.\n\nBut Boyce believes this approach will need to change in the future. \u201cSecurity training and education programs today have been designed by digital immigrants for digital immigrants; however, as the workforce demographics continue to shift and digital natives come to dominate the workforce, organizations will find the way they've always done it isn't as effective anymore.\u201d\n\n\u201cSome training programs are offering digital badges that can be transferred from one employer to another, enabling organizations to baseline future employees before their start date, and linking training programs into HR systems,\u201d he says.\n\n3. The industry needs a different way to measure human risk\n\n"Why it sucks? It\u2019s too long, it\u2019s too technical and security admins are relying way too much on phishing simulations,\u201d says Ragnar Sigurdsson, co-founder and head of research and development at AwareGO. He believes cyber training should be enjoyable but also bite-sized; keeping training videos no longer than two minutes, using actors instead of cartoons, and employing the tricks of the advertising trade with a dash of humor to get messages about threats across in a way that\u2019s faster and engaging. \u201cPeople lose interest fast, and if they feel that their time is being wasted, they will start to resent training and won\u2019t participate,\u201d says Sigurdsson.\n\n\u201cFor decades, companies have been relying on phishing simulations to tell them where their company stands in regard to cybersecurity. These tests do give you some idea of your risk posture but only in one area (did they click or not) and even then, the information isn\u2019t really that good. They don\u2019t show if people ignored the email, if they forwarded it, how they decided if it was safe or unsafe and so on. This is all very important information and something that security admins should want to know so that they can remedy the real issue,\u201d he says.\n\nPhishing simulations have also been known to affect employees in a negative way as they set people up to fail if they use the real organization\u2019s domain, which makes the phishing email nearly impossible to spot. \u201cThis has resulted in malicious compliance on behalf of employees, claiming every company email to be phishing and not answering emails or meeting requests,\u201d Sigurdsson says.\n\n\u201cWe need a different way to measure human risk. Not a standardized questionnaire or a phishing simulation, but independent and interactive assessment scenarios for multiple threat areas, each revealing different levels of knowledge and behavior.\u201d Sigurdsson prefers to start with a human risk assessment that is then used to establish a training plan with relevant topics.\n\nIncorporating rewards and gamification helps with motivation and a bit of healthy competition. It is also best to provide employees with scores and information regarding their right and wrong answers, instead of just \u2018Fail\u2019. \u201cAnd offering rewards for the highest score and create a leaderboard within locations or departments,\u201d Sigurdsson adds.\n\nHe thinks there\u2019s also a need to \u2018market\u2019 the cybersecurity training program internally to help with buy-in. \u201cBadly advertised security programs seldom gain flight. There needs to be an approachable person behind the initiative; department heads and middle management need to be fully onboard and supportive to gain some traction,\u201d he says. Good results should be commended and given a shout out, while poor results must be remedied through training without blame or shame. \u201cAnd the security program can\u2019t be a directive from the top, instead presented as the mutual responsibility of all, from the CEO to the janitor,\u201d he says.\n\n4. Gamification and learning through practice\n\nGamification works particularly well in security, where participants enjoy demonstrating knowledge and skill, according to Corey Hynes, executive chairman and co-founder of Skillable. Security games, such as attack\/defend, capture the flag, and red vs. blue, consistently achieve higher participation engagement rates, producing better learning outcomes and skill acquisition. When done individually, leaderboards are a great tool to motivate learning, according to Hynes.\n\n\u201cGamification does not need to be complicated to be effective when incorporated into a training program. Elaborate scorecards or complex automation and scoring may be unnecessary. However, putting people in peer groups supervised by an instructor or facilitator who can manage interactions and promote healthy competition can be incredibly effective,\u201d Hynes says. He believes too many programs rely on \u2018learning by viewing\u2019 and don\u2019t place enough value on \u2018learning by doing\u2019.\n\nAnd in the future, as attacks become more sophisticated and frequent, often aided by the advancements in generative AI, Hynes believes organizations must prepare people to respond quickly and correctly the first time. \u201cYou will need more than reading or watching videos to prepare for that reality.\u201d\n\n5. Banish the one-size-fits-all approach\n\nIt\u2019s vital to personalize lessons to meet the learner where they are, according to Shaun McAlmont, CEO of NINJIO cybersecurity awareness training. \u201cTo do so, companies need a training program that allows them to tailor lessons to individual or team needs, addressing the realities of their roles or personal vulnerabilities,\u201d McAlmont tells CSO.\n\nHe sees several common features of many cybersecurity awareness programs that are misguided because they check a box for compliance purposes, but don\u2019t consider how people learn and how to get them to change their behavior. \u201cPeople won\u2019t learn and change behavior if they tune out from the start, so we need to present the information with a mind to three things: timing, relevance, and personalization.\u201d\n\nAs cybersecurity is a complex topic with a lot of technical detail, giving someone a lecture once a year does not lead to safer organization because people won\u2019t retain the information well and they won\u2019t change what they\u2019re doing. Instead, regular monthly training is likely to keep the need for cybersecurity awareness top of mind,\u201d McAlmont says.\n\nRepeated academic studies have found the optimal lecture length to be 15 minutes, McAlmont says, so why try to convey super-important information in long form workforce training? \u201cInstead, break up the training into shorter, digestible pieces and spread them out across that regular monthly cadence. Doing so avoids learner burnout and reduces the likelihood they\u2019ll forget everything by lunch.\u201d\n\nTo keep training relevant, learners need to be shown how a technical topic like cybersecurity fits into their lives. \u201cThat means building a relatable story that would make someone think: \u2018this could really happen to me\u2019, or they need to be able to connect the topics in the training to real-life events,\u201d McAlmont says.\n\nWhen someone makes a mistake, either by falling for a simulated phishing message from the IT department or a real attack, too many programs rely on punitive approaches, like enrolling that person in \u2018remedial training\u2019 or giving them a negative score. \u201cInstead, stay positive and non-judgmental. People are more likely to engage with and contribute positively to cybersecurity awareness training if it does not carry a negative connotation or invoke feelings of fear,\u201d he says.\n\nThe methodology is built around how people learn to change their behavior, which is a far better goal than checking the box for a compliance program. \u201cUsing animation-style, story-driven episodic content has proven to be some of the most engaging produced by the industry. And combining that entertaining approach with personalized delivery is completely new,\u201d McAlmont says.\n\n6. Cyber education needs to be a TREAT\n\nWe underestimate the power of storytelling when it comes to education and this means instead of using hypothetical scenarios in training modules, it\u2019s more effective to share real-world breaches, scams, or phishing. \u201cLearning from actual cyber war stories can teach many lessons from just one actual cyber incident,\u201d SEI Sphere director of cybersecurity Mike Lefebvre tells CSO.\n\n\u201cEmployees need to care about cybersecurity training for behavior to change. If cyber training is positioned as a life skill that can help protect employees at work and at home, it\u2019s possible to improve training engagement,\u201d he says.\n\nAnd it needs to be timely, relevant, engaging, accessible, and terse, that is, TREAT. \u201cSo instead of using a complex, formal training module, we could introduce micro-lessons in near real time to end-users as they\u2019re clicking a bad link or downloading that bad email attachment,\u201d he says. \u201cUntil cybersecurity becomes as seamless as a seatbelt or airbag, we have a lot of work to do.\u201d\n\nAnd with AI, it\u2019s not clear yet what exactly this means for cyber education and training, but its huge uptake may rewrite some of the rules about learning. Instead of the \u2018garbage in, garbage out\u2019 maxim that\u2019s defined computer science to date, it may be more a case of \u2018garbage in, recycled information out\u2019. \u201cAI breakthroughs suggest that it\u2019s possible to make some intelligence out of seemingly bad data,\u201d he says.\n\nIn the future, Lefebvre thinks education and training programs will need to be significantly reinvented to capture a generation that\u2019s about to grow up with AI. \u201cAI has the potential to fundamentally reframe how we as humans process and retrieve information,\u201d he says.\n\n7. Give employees real-time feedback with risky and non-risky actions\n\nTraditional training of watching computer-based videos is not working, according to Kevin Paige, CISO and VP of product strategy at Uptycs. \u201cWatching a video on a topic you don\u2019t understand, expecting someone to remember the content and apply it in the real world is not how people learn.\u201d\n\nA better approach is to plug into the systems out there collecting individual security and risk telemetry and use this data to give employees real-time feedback, with risky and non-risky actions individuals have taken daily. \u201cJust like training a dog with positive and negative reinforcements, we can train humans based on real-time actions\/information,\u201d Paige says.\n\nPaige believes training should show what happens first hand when an employee clicks on a phishing email, types a password in an internet browser, opens shared files, or downloads a virus from an unsafe website. \u201cWhen employees don\u2019t download software from unapproved sources they should get positive feedback. If organizations can bundle this feedback and give employees a risk score, it will allow them to assess the overall risk posture of their company.\u201d\n\n8. Make cybersecurity part of the business conversation, but keep it relevant\n\nCybersecurity awareness and training can\u2019t just be a one-off event. Instead, it needs to be a regular, ongoing conversation about threats and the changing nature of the risk landscape.\n\nTo help keep potential risks at the forefront of people\u2019s minds, Rapid7 has developed their own weekly organization-wide security bulletin, covering both internal and external risks and threats. Like a weekly risk report, there\u2019s a version for senior leadership and another that goes to the rest of the organization. The aim is to cover the serious subject matter but in a way that\u2019s short and punchy.\n\n\u201cIt's a maximum of five items because I'm not trying to overload anyone. I'm just trying to level everyone up to start thinking more and more specifically about cybersecurity issues that would impact our organization,\u201d Rapid7 CSO Jaya Baloo tells CSO.\n\n\u201cThe leadership one features five internal items that we believe are genuine risks to the business, and they're given to senior vice presidents and execs, as either action required or for information only,\u201d she says. \u201cAnd the five external items are the things that are happening in the rest of the world, whether it's geopolitical events, competitors or regional things, that we can learn from, and that goes to the entire company.\u201d\n\nBaloo also believes in Google's blameless post-mortem philosophy, an approach followed by the company. \u201cWe're not trying to get anyone dinged on this, we just want it fixed.\u201d