Iranian APT group launches destructive attacks against Israeli organizations

Security researchers warn that an Iran-based threat actor has launched cyberespionage attacks against Iranian organizations from the education and technology sectors since the beginning of the year. The attacks have a destructive component as the actor deploys data wipers to cover their tracks, leaving impacted systems unusable.

“Our investigation revealed the perpetrators of the attacks have strong connections to an Iranian-backed APT group Unit 42 tracks as Agonizing Serpens (aka Agrius, BlackShadow, Pink Sandstorm, DEV-0022),” researchers from Palo Alto Networks said in a report. According to the company, the wave of attacks started in January and continued as of last month.

Agonizing Serpens’ activities date back in 2020 when it posed as a ransomware group and even left fake ransom notes on computers. However, the group’s intentions have always been to cause reputational damage and disrupt business continuity for its victims.

The group first steals personally identifiable information (PII) and intellectual property from databases it finds on compromised systems and releases the sensitive data on social media and Telegram channels. It then deploys wiper malware to disrupt as many systems as possible. The latest campaign observed this year shows that Agonizing Serpens has developed new custom malware tools to evade detection by security products.

From web shells to lateral movement

The Palo Alto researchers investigated a compromise in October where the group got inside a network by exploiting vulnerable web servers and then deployed web shells — scripts that provide attackers with the ability to execute commands. The web shells were almost identical to ones used by Agonizing Serpens in past attacks, and they appear to be variations of a publicly available web shell called ASPXSpy.

The access provided by the scripts allowed the attackers to perform reconnaissance on the network. To do this they used multiple publicly available network and system scanners including Nbtscan, WinEggDrop and NimScan.