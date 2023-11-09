Forget the spam filter: How unique phishing attempts undermine Microsoft email security

As the email dropped into my inbox, I could see clearly right away it was a phishing attempt, yet my email defenses clearly didn't agree — at least not right away. Several hours later I would get an alert that the message had been flagged as malicious and was removed. So why, if Microsoft 365 could determine it was malicious hours after being delivered, couldn't it be flagged as malicious right from the beginning?

The alert posted in the Microsoft 365 console clearly showcased the problem faced by many administrators trying to protect against malicious emails:

Title: Some users were receiving large amounts of spam messages from specific senders in Exchange Online.

User impact: Users were receiving large amounts of spam messages from specific senders in Exchange Online.

More info: This issue only affected a very specific group of organizations, and your tenancy may not have been affected. Mail may have originated from non-legitimate Microsoft domains.

Final status: We've confirmed via an extended period of monitoring that the issue has been resolved after the implementation of our fix.

Scope of impact: Some of your users may have received large amounts of spam messages from potentially fraudulent senders in Exchange Online.

Preliminary root cause: Our automated Anti-Spam throttling and blocking services were not properly being triggered due to various reasons in logic. A long-term focus remains on this issue to better understand the cause and methods to address the sources of impact.

Attackers target email relentlessly

Clearly, we cannot depend solely on Microsoft 365 spam filters to protect our networks. Spam filters provided by our vendors are being targeted and there are cases in which they simply do not work. Attackers know that email is an access point into our networks, and they are attacking it relentlessly. Only a combination of end-user education and best practices can reduce the risk of unique phishing attacks.

But they aren't just limiting themselves to the traditional styles of email attack sequences — now they are using unique ways to enter into our systems. If your IT teams are not using end-user education as a protection tool, you should be seriously looking into adding it. Attackers are pivoting to using emails that correspond to business needs and flows. For example, I am now seeing a rise in quishing — phishing based on QR codes — that is specifically designed to reset two-factor authentication codes.

Attackers know that we are in the process of obtaining new phones and redeploying multifactor applications. The QR codes lead to websites that convince the user to enter their username and password so the attacker can harvest the credentials. The best way to foil them is education — to inform your end users of the exact processes and portals they need to access to reset applications protected by two-factor authentication.