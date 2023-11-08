Generative AI to fuel stronger phishing campaigns, information operations at scale in 2024

The signs an average person uses to tell whether an email is legitimate or a scam by checking for misspellings, grammar errors, and lack of cultural context will be harder to spot in 2024. Attackers will continue to use generative AI and large language models (LLM) in phishing, SMS, and other social engineering operations to make the content, including voice and video, appear more legitimate.

Generative AI will also aid malicious activity at scale according to the Google Cloud Cybersecurity Forecast 2024 report. By having access to names, organization, job titles, departments or health data, attackers may not even need to use malicious LLMs as there is nothing inherently malicious about using gen AI to draft an invoice reminder. "They [attackers] will use anything they can to blur the line between benign and malicious AI applications, so defenders must act quicker and more efficiently in response," Phil Venables, CISO, Google Cloud on AI, said in a statement.

The report alerts to the possibility of increasing skepticism and distrust on businesses and governments from the public due to the use of gen AI to create fake news, fake phone calls that will actively interact with recipients, and deepfake photos and videos based on gen AI-created fake content. Google Cloud also forecast gen AI and LLMs to be offered as a paid service for attackers.

The good news is that cyber defenders will employ the similar tools to fight these threats. A big use case of AI is to drive how organizations will synthesize large amounts of data and contextualize it in threat intelligence to then yield actionable detections or other analysis, Google Cloud forecasts. AI and gen AI will provide the ability to augment human capability in analyzing and inferring actions to take from these large data sets.

Global threat forecast for 2024

As attackers aim to maintain persistent access to an environment for as long as possible, they will exploit zero-day vulnerabilities and edge devices to maintain that access for longer in 2024. This forecast is based on expectations that zero-day vulnerabilities will in 2023 surpass the previous record set in 2021.

The growth of disruptive hacktivism observed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to continue as similar activities have been observed during the Hamas-Israel conflict. These activities include DDoS attacks, data leaks and defacements. Mandiant Intelligence believes that past success in such activities is likely to bring them back.