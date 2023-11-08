Cyber attackers and defenders are racing to up their AI game

Artificial intelligence’s power and fast evolution are rapidly altering the cybersecurity landscape in ways that pose opportunities and challenges to cybersecurity defenders. As popular AI tools such as ChatGPT and, more recently, even more robust generative AI systems become mainstays of the digital ecosystem, cybersecurity professionals will increasingly deal with new threats while also turning to AI technologies to identify and ward off those threats.

Security company Axonius released today a survey on the state of IT and security teams, revealing, among other things, how AI is rising to the top of cybersecurity agendas to realize the promise and tackle the peril of the AI era. Axonius surveyed IT and security decision-makers at 950 companies with 500 or more employees in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

The survey found that three-quarters (76%) of those surveyed said their organizations are spending more on AI or machine learning compared to 12 months ago, and over four in five (85%) respondents said they were interested in applying AI in their organization’s IT and security operations in the coming year. Axonius also found that nearly two in five (39%) IT and security decision-makers whose organizations have reduced their IT or security headcounts in the last 12 months say their organizations have adopted AI-based tools to streamline tasks to keep pace with workload in light of reduced headcounts.

These findings go together with another survey finding: Nearly three-quarters (72%) of IT and security decision-makers reported are concerned about the potential adverse effects of generative AI on their organization’s cybersecurity.

As the survey illustrates, cyber defenders will increasingly use AI technology to defend against AI threats while simultaneously coping with threat actors continuously up their game using AI-powered malware and intrusion tools. “If this technology is allowing an attacker to do something a lot faster or a lot cheaper, then that means that defenders also have to think about how can we do something faster and cheaper and effectively do more of it with the resources we have,” Daniel Trauner, senior director of security at Axonius, tells CSO.

A window of attacker asymmetric advantage?

In these early days of AI technology adoption, one factor that might tip the balance in favor of malicious actors is the relatively slower and more deliberate adoption by defenders of the latest AI defense tools, giving attackers at least a temporary asymmetric advantage. “The advancements in AI are happening so quickly that we can’t possibly hope that all of the people using it will fully understand what’s happening,” Peter Morgan, CSO at Phylum, tells CSO. The “timing difference is a big deal right now.”