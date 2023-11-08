US launches “Shields Ready” campaign to secure critical infrastructure

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have announced the launch of the \u201cShields Ready\u201d campaign to promote critical national infrastructure (CNI) security and resilience. Shields Ready focuses on broad, strategic strategies for preparing critical infrastructure organizations for potential disruption and building more resilience into systems, facilities, and processes. It complements CISA\u2019s \u201cShields Up\u201d campaign, which encourages critical infrastructure stakeholders to take specific, time-sensitive actions that reduce risk in response to specific threat intelligence during cyberattacks, physical security threats, or natural disasters in response to specific threat intelligence.\n\nIn May, research from cybersecurity services firm Bridewell revealed a surge in insider threats across US CNI as attackers exploit human factors. The research indicated that economic pressures and remote working could be increasing CNI insider threats while nation-state actors and ransomware attacks continue to pose significant risks.\n\nShields UP campaign outlines four key steps to CNI security and resilience\n\nThe Shields Ready initiative urges CNI providers to build more resilience into systems, facilities, and processes by taking action before a crisis or incident even occurs. It includes four key messages advising CNI organizations to:\n\n\u201cTools and resources\u201d for US critical infrastructure to respond to, recover from threats\n\nUS critical infrastructure entities \u2013 from schools to hospitals to water facilities \u2013 must have the tools and resources to respond to and recover from disruption, said Jen Easterly, CISA director. \u201cBy taking steps today to prepare for incidents, critical infrastructure, communities and individuals can be better prepared to recover from the impact of the threats of tomorrow and into the future.\u201d\n\nThe Shields Ready campaign, spearheaded by CISA and supported by FEMA, will ensure that US critical infrastructure is better equipped and more resilient against all threats and hazards, ranging from cyberattacks to natural disasters, added Alejandro N. Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security. \u201cBy working with our partners and providing them with the tools they need for more effective risk management and incident response, DHS is building on its critical safety and security mission and meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow.\u201d