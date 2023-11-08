Keep it secret, keep it safe: the essential role of cybersecurity in document management

As document management continues its long transition from physical filing cabinets to digital databases and the cloud, the potential for cyber threats increases with every step and every migration. As such, it’s critical that organizations understand and address the connection between document management and cybersecurity.

Security around document management is absolutely essential as documents contain some of the most sensitive corporate materials, says Cheryl McKinnon, principal analyst at Forrester Research. It could be intellectual property, financial data, or employee or customer data — so-called unstructured data — that is sitting in the form of spreadsheets, Word documents, or PDFs.

“We need to ensure that we have layers of protection around these repositories of corporate data because poor handling practices can lead to inadvertent leakage or inappropriate sharing through email,” she says.

Since the emergence of document management systems in the 1970s, the adoption of personal computers in the 1990s, the growth of the internet, and the widespread move to cloud-based document management systems, the digitization of information has been gradually transforming how organizations handle documents, says Allen Ureta, managing director at Deltamine, a provider of IT assurance and advisory services.

This trend now incorporates integration with artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance document searches, focus on automation, data analytics, and enhanced security measures, according to Ureta. “These measures, once referred to as ‘information security,’ have existed since the days of Caesar,” he says. “Cybersecurity, the modernization of information security, specifically addresses the security of digital assets and the infrastructure that supports them.”

Information security remains the broader scope and would apply to document management in this sense, Ureta says. Cybersecurity targets the digitization of these documents. Understanding the intersection of cybersecurity and document management remains critical to safeguarding sensitive data.