IBM rebuilds QRadar for hybrid clouds and AI workloads

IBM has announced rebuilding its security information and event management (SIEM) offering, QRadar, with a cloud-native architecture to help organizations scale their hybrid cloud and AI workloads.

The new offering combines IBM's existing SIEM skeleton within the QRadar suite with new generative AI and threat detection capabilities for improved data ingestion, and search and analytics scaling.

"We rebuilt our new cloud-native SIEM from the ground up, starting with Red Hat Open Shift as the underlying data architecture and leveraging a high-performance data warehousing technology for log management," said Chris Meenan, vice president of product management at IBM Security. "Current QRadar customers will now be offered a way to modernize their security operations with a data foundation that is built specifically for the needs of hybrid multi-cloud environments."

IBM QRadar Cloud-Native SIEM will initially be delivered as SaaS by the end of the year, with plans to deliver software for on-premises and multicloud environments in 2024.

Cloud-native SIEM for interoperability

IBM's new SIEM -- built on Red Hat OpenShift for cloud-agnostic deployment -- is designed to be open on a "foundational level," which allows for interoperability with multiple cloud vendors and their tools. This is achieved by leveraging open source and open standards for core functions including threat detection rules and search languages.

"IBM's open approach is absolutely critical for allowing clients to take advantage of cloud-native benefits across hybrid multi-cloud environments," Meenan said. "Other vendors offer an architecture based more on a single cloud approach, which makes it so that the security analytics, integrations, and search options work well within their native cloud, but are difficult to implement across a dispersed, hybrid cloud environment."