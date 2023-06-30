Americas

Image

Command-and-control framework PhonyC2 attributed to Iran’s Muddywater group

PhonyC2 was used to exploit the log4j vulnerability in the Israeli software SysAid, the attack against Israel’s Technion institute, and the ongoing attack against the PaperCut print management software.

By Apurva Venkat
Jun 30, 20234 mins
Advanced Persistent ThreatsAdvanced Persistent ThreatsAdvanced Persistent Threats
news analysis
Image

Mission Linux: How the open source software is now a lucrative target for hackers

By Apurva Venkat
Jun 30, 20234 mins
RansomwareMalwareOpen Source
feature
Image

Top cybersecurity M&A deals for 2023

By CSO Staff
Jun 30, 202314 mins
Mergers and AcquisitionsData and Information SecurityIT Leadership
news analysis

Center for Internet Security, CREST launch new enterprise cybersecurity accreditation scheme

By Michael Hill
Jun 29, 20234 mins
CertificationsIT Skills
news analysis

Npm ecosystem vulnerable to new manifest confusion attack

By Lucian Constantin
Jun 29, 20236 mins
DevSecOpsVulnerabilitiesOpen Source
news analysis

No consensus on creating a unified US cyber incident reporting framework

By Cynthia Brumfield
Jun 29, 202310 mins
RegulationRansomwareCompliance
news

Perception Point unveils new detection model to tackle generative AI BEC attacks

By Michael Hill
Jun 29, 20233 mins
Intrusion Detection SoftwareThreat and Vulnerability ManagementGenerative AI
news

New ransomware group starts to wreak havoc

By Apurva Venkat
Jun 29, 20234 mins
RansomwareCyberattacks
feature

How the new deepfake reality will impact cyber insurance

By Deb Radcliff
Jun 29, 20238 mins
Insurance IndustryInsurance IndustryInsurance Industry

Cybercrime

news
Image

New Android banking Trojan targets US, UK, and Germany

By Apurva Venkat
Jun 27, 2023 4 mins
Android SecurityMalware
news analysis

Fileless attacks surge as cybercriminals evade cloud security defenses

By Michael Hill
Jun 27, 2023 5 mins
CyberattacksSupply ChainApplication Security
news analysis

Critical flaw in VMware Aria Operations for Networks sees mass exploitation

By Lucian Constantin
Jun 26, 2023 3 mins
CyberattacksNetwork SecurityVulnerabilities
Careers

news
Image

Fortanix adds confidential data search for encrypted enterprise data

By Shweta Sharma
Jun 27, 2023 3 mins
Database AdministratorEncryptionCloud Security
opinion

The CISO's toolkit must include political capital within the C-suite

By Christopher Burgess
Jun 26, 2023 5 mins
CSO and CISOC-SuiteIT Leadership
feature

How CISOs can balance the risks and benefits of AI

By Maria Korolov
Jun 26, 2023 10 mins
CSO and CISORisk Management
IT Leadership

feature
Image

Cyber liability insurance vs. data breach insurance: What's the difference?

By Linda Rosencrance
Jun 14, 2023 9 mins
Insurance IndustryCyberattacksBusiness IT Alignment
news

Google launches Secure AI Framework to help secure AI technology

By Michael Hill
Jun 09, 2023 4 mins
IT Governance FrameworksGenerative AIArtificial Intelligence
feature

Shadow IT is increasing and so are the associated security risks

By Mary K. Pratt
Jun 06, 2023 8 mins
IoT SecurityBusiness IT AlignmentCloud Security
18/Jul
Image
in-person event

FutureIT New York: Building the Digital Business with Cloud, AI and Security

Jul 18, 2023New York, NY
Digital TransformationData and Information SecurityIT Leadership
14/Aug-16/Aug
Image
awards

CIO 100 Symposium & Awards

Aug 14, 2023Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
C-SuiteIT LeadershipSecurity
20/Sep
Image
virtual summit

CIO's Future of Work Summit

Sep 20, 2023Virtual
CyberattacksEmployee ProtectionBusiness Operations
opinion

The CISO's toolkit must include political capital within the C-suite

Effective CISOs need to clearly articulate risk and mitigation strategies in business. They must be clear, precise, and, above all, speak truth to power.

By Christopher Burgess
Jun 26, 20235 mins
CSO and CISOC-SuiteIT Leadership
Read the Article
Christopher Burgess
by Christopher Burgess
Contributing Writer
Group Of Businesspeople Meeting for collaboration In Modern Boardroom

news

First state-sponsored cyberattack against UK government revealed two decades later

By Michael Hill
Jun 30, 20233 mins
CyberattacksGovernment
Image
news

NHS data reportedly compromised in University of Manchester cyberattack

By Michael Hill
Jun 30, 20234 mins
Data BreachCyberattacks
Image
brandpost

The real impact of cybersecurity breaches on customer trust

Jun 30, 20239 mins
Cyberattacks
Image
podcast

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Australian Institute of Company Directors' Marco Figueroa

Jun 27, 202324 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
podcast

Podcast: Scott Sorley, Executive Director ICT Services at UoSQ

Apr 19, 202323 mins
Application Security
Image
podcast

Podcast: Raza Nowrozy, CISO at Untapped Talent

Apr 19, 202325 mins
Application Security
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Australian Institute of Company Directors' Marco Figueroa

Jun 27, 202324 mins
CSO and CISO
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions Australia with Gavin Ryan, Global Head of Information Security, Navitas

May 26, 202312 mins
Application Security
Image
video

CSO Executive Sessions with Mohammad Firdaus Juhari, Head of Digital Security, edotco Group

May 23, 202318 mins
Application Security
Image