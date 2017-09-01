Vectra Networks: SOAPA is having a positive impact on cybersecurity

ESG’s security operations and analytics platform architecture (SOAPA) is catching on in the industry, but the goal here goes beyond ESG. An open, flexible, event-driven, security software architecture could help improve security efficacy and operational efficiency, thus benefitting large organizations and all of our data.

Just this week, old friend and vice president of marketing at Vectra Networks, Mike Banic, stopped by to discuss SOAPA and its impact on cybersecurity. Some of the points Mike made:

Mike reminded me that ‘the network doesn’t like." In other words, cyber-attack kill chains are synonymous with network communications, so threat detection equates with knowing what to look for within network traffic patterns. SOAPA integrates with other technology. While Vectra monitors and analyzes network traffic, SOC teams also analyze and interact with other security telemetry. SOAPA is all about bringing all of these discrete analytics tools together to provide a more holistic perspective on security status. Mike said customers are asking for technology integration, and Vectra is responding on both incident detection and response.

SIEM tools remain a nexus of cybersecurity analytics and operations and thus are an essential component of SOAPA. Mike said many organizations rely on SIEM as a foundation for security operations processes, and Vectra helps streamline these processes with accurate analytics that can help provide a starting point for identifying the root cause of a problem. SOAPA helps with the cybersecurity skills shortage. I reminded Mike that while organizations understand they need better security analytics, they may not have the resources or skills to deploy complex new tools. Mike said Vectra sees this issue firsthand and has tried to design its products for ease of use and accuracy to promote security operations productivity.

I always enjoy my chats with Mike; he’s both knowledgeable and entertaining. Watch the entire video here and more in part 2 of the SOAPA video with Vectra Networks soon.

Note: If you have strong opinions on SOAPA, please let me know.