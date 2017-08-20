HBO hackers threaten to leak final episode of Game of Thrones Season 7

The attackers responsible for hacking HBO warned that they are about to leak this year’s final episode of Game of Thrones. You may have to dodge and weave as you navigate the web if you don’t want to know what happens in the final episode. (No worries; no spoilers here.)

The hacking group behind the big HBO hack claim to have Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7, which is the final episode for GoT in 2017. They told Mashable, “Be ready for GOT S& E6 &E7 as soon as possible.”

In addition, the “Mr. Smith group” told Mashable that it has the login credentials to access “many HBO platforms already.” The publication said the hackers sent them the credentials which seem to be “for almost every single HBO social media account. Passwords for everything from @HBO, @GameOfThrones, and @WestworldHBO to various Instagram and Giphy accounts were in a text document provided to us.”

The hackers reportedly defaced HBO Giphy accounts, including one titled “HB-Old Is Dying,” which repeated the previous message that “HBO is falling.”

While Mashable avoided logging in and possible hacking charges, it has “no reason to doubt their authenticity given the information the group has shared with us previously.”

In reply to the hijacked accounts and possible leak of the last episode, HBO pointed at its past statement: “We are not in communication with the hacker and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released. It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in.”

Game of Thrones: Leaks, leaks and more leaks

If you like GoT spoilers before you see a show, then it’s been a good year. If not, then it has been rough to avoid spoilers since the “Mr. Smith group” stole about 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO servers and started dumping the content online.

Shortly thereafter, the unaired fourth episode was leaked by HBO distribution partner Star India. Before it was removed, it had been downloaded and shared countless times. Four people were later arrested by Mumbai law enforcement. The leak didn’t seem to affect viewership, based on Nielsen ratings that episode 4 Season 7, The Spoils of War, resulted in a season high with 10.2 million viewers.

Then, HBO itself accidentally leaked Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 nearly a week early. From there, links to the leaked episode spread via social media and torrent sites. HBO Europe responded with the following statement:

We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms. The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S.

The hacking group OurMine, responsible for taking over numerous media Twitter accounts in the past, took credit for hijacking the main social media accounts at HBO as well as the Game of Thrones Twitter account on August 16. They tweeted, “Hi, OurَMiَne are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security – ourmine.org -> Contact.” HBO regained control of the accounts deleted the tweets shortly thereafter.

How will HBO stop leaks for GoT final season?

Elsewhere, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Jaime Lannister, said the Game of Thrones will not start shooting the final season until October. He also proposed a solution to stop any possible HBO leaks for Game of Thrones Season 8, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I think they’re basically going to go back to hand-delivering and just giving us scripts. Just give us the hard copies instead of all this email and digital stuff.”

Coster-Waldau noted that “last year was crazy.” In order to receive a script, “we had to set up all these email accounts. They had to be triple and quadruple [checked]. All this stuff, right? And, of course, now they have this big hack! And then we get a call [saying] ‘They have all your information. And we’re not sure what’s going to happen’.”

When GoT Season 8 ends, HBO will reportedly produce a prequel spinoff series set in Westeros. Fans will recognize it as a “past event,” but don’t expect to see any of the characters that were in Game of Thrones.