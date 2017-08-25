The current state of cybercrime

We asked companies how they vet the people they trust: those in the supply chain, their partners, and others who have access to data or networks.
Thirty-eight percent have a process for evaluating the cybersecurity of the entities and partners they trust and they scrutinize them through that process before doing business with them.
A large portion (35 percent) have no process at all, and 11 percent have a process but only implement it after doing business with a vendor. Thirty percent evaluate everyone they are already doing business with annually, but an equal number (30 percent) don’t typically evaluate third parties at all.
Of those that do evaluate their ecosystem partners regularly, 21 percent have terminated a relationship as a result.
More than half (56%) never conduct incident response exercises with partners. In fact, only 14 percent do this annually.