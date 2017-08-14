GoDaddy kicks Daily Stormer which then claimed it was hacked by Anonymous

GoDaddy finally took action against the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi hating-spewing site, giving the website 24 hours to move the domain. The decision came after the Daily Stormer published “five fat facts” (that’s not a typo) about Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed in Charlottesville when an alleged white supremacist plowed into a crowd with his car.

The article, which called Heyer – among other things – a “fat, childless 32-old slut,” claimed she was killed in a “road rage incident.” It called her a “drain on society” who was “too fat to dodge a Dodge” Challenger. The ridiculous sickness spews on and on.

GoDaddy tweeted:

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

In a statement to TechCrunch, GoDaddy added, “If no action is taken after 24 hours, we will cancel the service. Given this latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service.”

Although the Daily Stormer was dubbed the “top hate site in America” back in February by the Southern Poverty Law Center, GoDaddy didn’t see fit to ban it then. In fact, as the Washington Post pointed out, GoDaddy previously said that despite the “tasteless” and “ignorant” content on the site, it was protected by the First Amendment. “The company told the Daily Beast in July that a Daily Stormer article threatening to ‘track down’ the family members of CNN staffers did not violate Domains by Proxy’s terms of service.”

On the heels of GoDaddy’s termination announcement, a post appeared on the Daily Stormer which claimed, “This site is now under the control of Anonymous.”

Daily Stormer Screenshot of Daily Stormer website

Come on! Why would Anonymous leave up the other hate posts and make a TangoDown post like it was a new article?

Daily Stormer Screenshot of Daily Stormer website on which it claims it was hacked by Anonymous

The post about the supposed takeover by Anonymous includes tidbits like: “It took a united force of elite hackers from around the world to breach the systems and the firewall.” It gave the site 24 hours to stay online before it would be taken down. Additionally, besides holding off on dropping the data from the servers, the alleged Anonymous post says, “We have also gathered location data” on the founder of the site and “are sending our allies in Lagos to pay him a visit in person.”

Pffft. A non-digital attack doesn’t sound like what the hacker collective usually does. Of course since anyone can claim to be part of Anonymous, then one person cannot say for sure what everyone claiming to be Anonymous is doing. Nevertheless, YourAnonNews tweeted:

We have no confirmation that "Anonymous" is involved yet. Looks more like a DS stunt. Wonder if they are having issues finding a new host. https://t.co/ikXXRBfC5p — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2017

Now that seems much more believable to me.

We find claim that it took a "UNITED FORCE OF ELITE HACKERS" to hack a CMS run by amateurs incredibly amusing. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2017

YourAnonNews also suggested:

This is likely to be the derps from dailystormer engaging in a silly troll to woo their clueless base. If we're proven wrong, so be it. https://t.co/dkiXGCDEwY — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2017