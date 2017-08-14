Top 5 container mistakes that cause security problems

Given that many companies are still wrapping their arms around the potential of container technology and how to best leverage it, there is still a lot of experimentation with containers.

Developers are working in their own sandboxes, setting them up on their laptops and then putting them into production. The issue, though, is that if containers are done without security measures in mind, you may not have the agility you want with the right controls.

As a result, unknown content can end up in containers, even with today's growing marketing container tools. Kristen Newcomer, security strategist at RedHat, says before putting containers into production, you need to ask, "What’s the right process to manage this? How do I make sure things are controlled and managed as I would any other application?"

"You need to systematize the use of containers so that you can have the agility you want with the appropriate controls. It's up to security to partner with the lines of business to improve their security programs and agility," Newcomer said.

Containers allow you to package up and deploy everything in different environments. But companies must ensure they establish a solid foundation for security as they continue to identify strategies and workloads that make sense on a container platform, Newcomer said.

5 container mistakes to avoid

While working independently is an important skill, your containers also have to be able to play well with others. Here are five of what Newcomer calls the biggest container mistakes to avoid, particularly when playing in your own sandbox.