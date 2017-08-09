Performance Matters -- Especially on Your Website

As we transition to a 24x365 connected world, downtime or service disruptions to your website and online assets can be very costly, and even put your business at risk. According to recent research by Neustar, a provider of network management and security solutions with over 19 years of experience in the DNS space, more than half of companies (54%) report that, in the past 5 years, they have experienced a downtime event that lasted more than eight hours. The costs of unplanned outage averaged a minimum of $926 per minute, but the maximum costs for a minute of downtime soared to $17,244 in 2016.

No website means no online customers/revenue, but problems with connectivity, time-outs, and service-level agreement (SLA) violations can be costly, too. After two seconds of delay, 20% of all mobile websites report that users start leaving the site, and after three seconds of delay, 40% of all websites (both mobile and desktop) see users giving up and abandoning the site. Almost half (43%) of website visitors are dissatisfied with website performance.

Conversely, leading website performance companies are:

4x more likely to have greater online sales and revenue.

2.2x more likely to experience reduced website downtime.

45% more likely to have greater visibility into performance issues.

The answer to ensuring your online assets perform as required is Website Performance Management, from Neustar. WPM enables the detection and resolution of online problems that can plague connected customers: unavailable websites, slow-loading pages, and failing applications. And capabilities such as website load testing let you test traffic capacity and discover bottlenecks on new sites and applications before your customers do.

“When it comes to website performance management, you must know your audience, the significance of outages, and how your competitors’ online assets perform,” says Joe Loveless, who leads Neustar’s Retail Market Management strategy team. “It’s not important to be the fastest in the world, but it is important to be faster than the competition.”

Responsible for developing market offers and customer strategies to help the world’s leading retailers better serve their customers, Loveless adds that WPM and site load testing are also critical components of an organization’s cybersecurity portfolio. Businesses can not only be disrupted by attacks, but there is so much going on during peak periods--like holidays--that customer data can be more easily breached.

“Performance management on the marketing servers [that drive the majority of retail holiday sales initiatives] is hugely important to identify anomalies resulting from activity and traffic beyond the expected, which can often go undetected,” Loveless warned. “Over half of businesses (51%) need four hours to determine they were under attack, and in 40% of the cases, the businesses were told by their customers before they detected the issues.”

Most organizations use synthetic (external) monitoring to track website performance, but this only addresses part of the requirement, ignoring what your users are experiencing. That requires what Neustar calls Real User Measurements (RUM), which sees and reports user activity that falls into gaps not covered by synthetic monitoring.

“Website performance matters and has a direct impact on the bottom line, and also ensures a safer environment,” said Loveless. “The busy holiday season brings out the best and the worst of people and Website Performance Management and load testing can give you the confidence that your website can handle Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or your average Wednesday.”