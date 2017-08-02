Database security face-off: IBM Guardium vs. Imperva SecureSphere Database Security

According to enterprise users on reviews website IT Central Station, important criteria to consider when choosing a database security solution include customization capabilities, reporting features, database discovery, vulnerability management, and database auditing, among others. Here's how IBM Guardium and Imperva SecureSphere Database Security stack up.

Ranked as the number one database security solution among IT Central Station users, IBM Guardium is most frequently compared to Imperva SecureSphere Database Security, a pairing that constitutes 32 percent of comparisons between IBM Guardium and its competitors. Imperva SecureSphere Database Security ranks as the number two solution, and 35 percent of its comparisons are to IBM Guardium.

Here's what enterprise users of these products say are the pros and cons of each solution.

IBM Guardium

Value to my organization:

The database activity monitoring and firewall features of Guardium address our database security requirements. The combination of policies, alerts, baselines, reports, and query rewrite functions are easy to use and provide enough room for customization.

— Farhan T., Information Security Analyst at a government agency

Room for improvement:

When pointing to areas that could be improved in IBM Guardium, Farhan T. emphasizes the backend database capabilities, writing that it “requires improvement for faster searching,” which would “make it easier for analysts to investigate older data.”